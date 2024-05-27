The Important Tip To Remember To Prevent Runny Egg Bites

Handheld bites of eggs, cheese and vegetables make for an easy meal prep recipe, creating a breakfast that can be enjoyed on-the-go throughout the week. What can ruin this dependable snack, however, is improperly cooking your egg bites. Texture is key when it comes to making delicious egg cups, and loading up muffin tins with vegetables before pouring in whisked eggs can sabotage your efforts to serve a plate of fluffy, chewy eggs in cup form.

Keep in mind that any ingredients you add to the egg bites will mean a longer cooking time for the eggs to reach fluffy, set perfection. Regardless of whether you use the whole eggs or just the egg whites, you want to make sure that the egg bites are cooked all the way through so that no translucent, runny patches are hiding somewhere in the middle of the cup. An imbalanced egg-to-veggie ratio can create runny egg bites, as can using overly juicy vegetables without first cooking them down.