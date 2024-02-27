Sweeten Up Your Next Turkey Sandwich With A Slather Of Jam

A well-made turkey sandwich always hits the spot. Complete with savory turkey breast, crisp lettuce, and salty cheese, nothing can be better — unless it has a hint of fruity flavor. To sweeten up your next turkey sandwich, spread some jam on it.

If you've ever put a glaze on your roasted turkey after pulling it out of the oven, you know how delicious the poultry becomes when upgraded with some fruity tartness. The sweetness complements turkey's tame taste, bringing out its salty flavor. Although less ornate than roast turkey, a turkey sandwich is just as delicious, made even better with all the fixings that are added in. In her Thanksgiving leftover-inspired sweet and savory club sandwich, recipe developer Michelle McGlinn relies on tangy cranberry jam to balance out the turkey.

Accompanied by candied bacon, the two elevate turkey's mild flavor, which can often be quite one-note. Spread onto each side of the sandwich, the cranberry jam brings a touch of sweetness to each bite without overwhelming it with its flavor. Cranberry works with any addition added to the sandwich — whether you use roasted mushrooms for an umami quality or opt for romaine lettuce instead of spinach, cranberry's brightness matches it all.