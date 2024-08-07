Add More Creaminess And Flavor To Potato Salad With Tangy Tartar Sauce

Sometimes, your spuds just need a little something extra. We love a classic potato salad for its hefty main ingredient, creamy sauce, and easy blend of mild flavors. But let's face it — without specific components that punch up the flavor, this summer side can get a little bland. So if you want your potato salad to become more than just a mild background dish, you'll want to add in a dose of tartar sauce.

You may be thinking, isn't tartar sauce supposed to be used for fish? It's true that you usually see it as a dip for seafood or spread for fish sandwiches, but there are plenty of good reasons to add it to your spuds as well. A simple tartar sauce recipe contains mayo, salt, lemon juice, dill, and diced pickles, which create the perfect balance of creamy and tangy. In fact, since many potato salad dressings are based around mayo, you can swap in this new condiment as your creamy element entirely. Between the lemon juice and dill pickles, you'll also get plenty of briny tartness that will pop on your tongue amid the blander ingredients.