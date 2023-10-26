Whole-Grain Mustard Is The Secret To Richer, Tangy Potato Salad

Potato salad is a classic for a reason, but if your go-to recipe is starting to get a little predictable (or even — gasp — boring), look no further than whole-grain mustard. You'll be able to clock the condiment immediately from one dead giveaway: Whole-grain mustard is dotted with visible mustard seeds, which simultaneously create a coarse texture and open up your sinuses. The seeds (brown and black rather than yellow) are often soaked in wine instead of vinegar, and broken down into a spreadable paste but not fully pulverized. By keeping the mustard seeds whole and intact, they retain their natural flavorful oils rather than releasing them, which keeps the mustard more potent for longer and creates a bolder, sharper bite. The result is a tangy, zesty, pungent bite with subtle sweetness and some heat.

As such, a little goes a long way. To incorporate it into your potato salad, start with two tablespoons of whole-grain mustard per batch and go from there. If you prefer a stronger, more acidic profile, simply combine the mustard and some cider vinegar as your wet elements. Or, if you prefer a creamier, milder potato salad, you could also stir in a heap of mayonnaise or sour cream as you normally might. Just keep in mind that these creamier ingredients might snuff the strength of the mustard a bit, so adjust to taste as necessary.