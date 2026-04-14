Here's When Trader Joe's Employees Want You To 'Stop Touching Things'

Trader Joe's is an experience everyone should have at least once. Most regulars have their go-to staple TJ products. Many make time to meander through the flowers and peruse every nook, cranny, and endcap for something seasonal, new, or interesting to try. And if you've never been, don't worry about a thing. There will always be a friendly Trader Joe's staffer nearby to help you out in any way they can.

The people who work at Trader Joe's make the grocery store just about as special as the unique products that are sold there. They don't expect too much from the customer, and helping seems to make them happy. So, stay away from these annoying customer habits, and let them do just that. This means — hands off the bags. They've got it! "I actually enjoy bagging, so it doesn't bother me at all," said one TJ employee on a heavily liked and commented TJCrew Reddit thread. And many of them seem to have their own system, with one cashier mentioning, "I already have it mapped out; stop touching things!"

Many crew members agreed, with some even feeling like it is what Trader Joe's does. "TJ's is one of the most social and customer-focused jobs in all of retail," said one worker about their thoughts on being a Trader Joe's member. Another echoed the same sentiment: "Their job is to shop. Our job is to ring them up and bag their groceries for them."