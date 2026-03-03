Trader Joe's Employees Can't Stand These 10 Customer Habits

At the time of writing, there are over 500 Trader Joe's stores in the U.S. and thousands of Trader Joe's employees staffing them. Many of these people are happy with their work. They've taken to social media to share that their colleagues are supportive and friendly, and for the most part, the pay is reasonable and the environment is relaxed. But that doesn't mean that bad days never happen.

Sometimes, Trader Joe's employees get seriously frustrated by the customers they have to serve every day. We trawled through Reddit to get the lowdown on the customer habits that Trader Joe's employees just can't stand, so that we can all help to make everyone's day, including those that help us with our grocery shopping, a little bit easier.

If you're a Trader Joe's fan (or a first-time shopper), this is important reading. The main takeaway? Kindness always goes a long way.