Here's Why It Could Be Frowned Upon To Take A Non-Service Dog Into A Grocery Store
If you're a dog lover, few things are more exciting than meeting someone else's friendly dog out in the world, especially if it's in an unexpected place, like in a backpack on the bus or in a farmers market. Even though some of us would be delighted to see dogs in every shared space, there are a few good reasons why these pets aren't welcome in grocery stores — unless they're service animals.
The FDA Food Code prohibits live animals from being on the premises of a food establishment. The agency writes, "Animals carry disease-causing organisms and can transmit pathogens to humans." This is almost entirely an issue of health and hygiene, although there can be other reasons to prohibit animals. Dogs or other pets may spread dirt, loose hair, fleas, parasites, and saliva throughout a store and onto customers or food packages. In addition, a pet that isn't housebroken can easily make a serious mess.
The few exceptions to this ban on animals are guard or police dogs and service animals. This doesn't include emotional support animals, though, so trying to bring one into a store could result in management turning you away — even at a friendly place like Trader Joe's.
Are pets welcome anywhere?
Even though many pet owners believe their dog to be fairly clean, the truth is that you can't control where it sheds or where its saliva might end up. Plus, if it has been outside, it might pick up fleas and spread them around, even if the dog itself has been treated. Since many grocery stores offer prepared and ready-to-eat foods, this becomes a significant health concern.
Some states or counties have more lenient rules about pets in certain areas where food is sold, such as dog-friendly fast food restaurants. However, these areas are usually on the patio or somewhere else separate from where the food is prepared. Dog owners still must follow strict regulations in these cases, and that's just for outdoor dining areas. Because supermarkets sell prepared food and bakery items, they have no such exemptions. Besides, it's not like you need another reason to wash your produce.
Worth keeping in mind is that service animals also must remain under control in public places. The Americans with Disabilities Act requires that stores accommodate customers with service animals, but if the customer is unable to control their companion, or if it's not housebroken, the store can deny the animal access.