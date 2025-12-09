Here's Why It Could Be Frowned Upon To Take A Non-Service Dog Into A Grocery Store

If you're a dog lover, few things are more exciting than meeting someone else's friendly dog out in the world, especially if it's in an unexpected place, like in a backpack on the bus or in a farmers market. Even though some of us would be delighted to see dogs in every shared space, there are a few good reasons why these pets aren't welcome in grocery stores — unless they're service animals.

The FDA Food Code prohibits live animals from being on the premises of a food establishment. The agency writes, "Animals carry disease-causing organisms and can transmit pathogens to humans." This is almost entirely an issue of health and hygiene, although there can be other reasons to prohibit animals. Dogs or other pets may spread dirt, loose hair, fleas, parasites, and saliva throughout a store and onto customers or food packages. In addition, a pet that isn't housebroken can easily make a serious mess.

The few exceptions to this ban on animals are guard or police dogs and service animals. This doesn't include emotional support animals, though, so trying to bring one into a store could result in management turning you away — even at a friendly place like Trader Joe's.