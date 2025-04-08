13 Fast Food Chains Where Your Dog Can Get A Treat Too
Is there anything better than giving your dog a little treat? Whether they love hopping in the car with you or just give you (literal) puppy eyes every time you sit down for a meal, you might be wondering which chains in town are the best to treat your dog. After all, if you're grabbing a bite at a fast food chain rather than a full-service restaurant, you might as well grab your best friend something, too.
Before you dive right in, keep in mind that you should always check the ingredients of whatever treat your local fast food chain offers your dog. Many treats on this list contain dairy, which can cause digestive issues in many dogs. With that in mind, we've rounded up a list full of the chains that reliably offer some sort of dog treat on the menu — you might even be able to snag a sweet treat for your pup for free. Here are the chains you can visit that won't make you say, "Doggone it!"
Starbucks
Ever visited a Starbucks with your dog before? You might have been offered a puppuccino (or a puppy cup) by your barista. Baristas can't help but love seeing a dog come through the cafe line or drive-thru — and there's nothing better than spotting a dog getting excited over a cup of whipped cream. That's exactly what a puppuccino is — a tall cup filled to the brim with whipped cream.
The puppuccino doesn't cost any money, which is pretty handy since we bet your dog isn't in the habit of paying, either. If you have a little dog, feel free to let your barista know to go easy on the whipped cream. For big dogs, who knows? You might get lucky and have a barista who's more than willing to pile the small cup of whipped cream extra high. After all, your dog will probably be the best customer your Starbucks barista gets all day.
Dunkin'
Did you know that the slogan "America runs on Dunkin'" includes dogs, too? That's right, at your local Dunkin' coffee shop, you can get a little sweet treat for your dog. We're not talkin' donuts, either. Your dog will be offered a small cup of whipped cream as a treat. Now, you're probably wondering: Will my dog have to pay for a Dunkin' pup cup? The answer is no, they won't, but you might have to (sorry).
Unfortunately, Dunkin' discontinued its puppy treats officially. But Dunkin' locations are franchised, which means that it's up to the owner or general manager as to whether or not they can continue to give out cups of free whip. Some locations won't do it at all, some will charge a dollar, and some will give it to you for free. There's no harm in asking your local Dunkin' barista if they'll give your pup a free cup of whipped cream. If they say no, that doesn't mean that other Dunkin' locations nearby won't give it to you, either. Some locations might even add a free Dunkin' Munchkin, a dessert that has a long 50-year history.
Shake Shack
Have you ever wished that your local burger chain would offer a special menu that's exclusively for your dog? Well, consider Shake Shack your magic genie because your wish has been granted. The popular burger chain has a special page on its website that features two menu items just for your precious pup: a Bag O' Bones, which is just a paper bag filled with five dog biscuits, and a Pooch-ini, which includes vanilla custard topped with the ShakeBurger dog biscuits. Both will cost you at least a few dollars.
Keep in mind that your dog may not be able to come dine inside Shake Shack stores due to health and safety concerns. However, many Shake Shack locations have outdoor seating areas that are dog-friendly, so don't hesitate to take your dog with you to Shake Shack if you don't mind eating outside. The doggie dessert is just one of many Shake Shack secrets you'll wish you knew sooner.
McDonald's
If you're a fan of all things McDonald's, you might be interested in picking up a little treat for your dog, too. We ranked every McDonald's dessert on the menu, but we think the pup version deserves a spot there, too. Most McDonald's locations are independently owned franchises, so you'll need to keep in mind that things can vary from location to location. Some McDonald's locations will offer a small pup cup treat, which is typically just a small cup filled with whipped cream. Some customers have said that McDonald's employees will even top the cup with bacon, too.
However, not all McDonald's locations will be able to give you a pup cup for free. Some McDonald's employees might not even be sure of what you're asking for. If you're planning on ordering a treat for your dog from McDonald's, make sure you're ready to specify what you want (and possibly pay for a small whipped cream, too).
Wendy's
It might be your dog's lucky day when you head over to Wendy's, or it might not be. Like other chains on this list, the potential of getting a pup cup can vary depending on your location. Generally, Wendy's version of a pup cup will be a kid's cup filled with a bit of plain vanilla Frosty (Wendy's signature frozen milk drink). Your local Wendy's may give you a free cup, but more than likely, the cashier will charge you for a small Frosty when you order. A kid's or junior Frosty is 6 ounces, though, so you might not want to give the entire thing to your dog since dairy can potentially harm their digestive system. Either way, just make sure you're ready to pay for your dog's Frosty if you're trying out a new Wendy's location, just in case.
Chick-fil-A
The most common item for your dog that you'll find at Chick-fil-A is actual dog treats. They're not made at or by Chick-fil-A, but your local store might keep a bowl of treats behind the counter to give for free to any dogs who stop by. However, some locations may also offer your dog a small cup of whipped cream. This is becoming less prevalent, though, as many Chick-fil-A locations have cracked down on free whipped cream toppings.
Other locations may offer you an entirely different dog treat: a small bowl of vanilla Icedream topped with a dog treat. This isn't an official menu item, nor is it common across all locations. Regardless, this is also something that you can create for your dog if you so choose by ordering a small size of vanilla Icedream and asking for a plain dog treat once you get to the register. You might even want to save some for yourself — it's so good that it won fifth place in our ranking of 15 fast food ice cream treats.
Sonic
Your dog is sure to go bananas for the Sonic Wag Cup. Not only do most Sonic locations keep dog biscuits handy — something you can offer your pup if they don't tolerate dairy well — but they can also whip up a very special treat for your dog using a small cup of either whipped cream or vanilla soft serve topped with a dog biscuit (or two).
You used to be able to order a Wag Cup on Sonic's app, but the days of this dog-friendly promotion are gone. Now, you'll need to ask for it when you go to pick up your order in person. Some locations will offer the Wag Cup as a free add-on with your purchase, while others will charge you a buck or two for it. Just ask your local Sonic to learn more about what they have on offer for your dog.
Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen might offer a Puppy Chow Blizzard, but that's not the type of treat you want to be giving to your dogs. However, that doesn't mean DQ has nothing to offer your pet. Since the chain has plenty of vanilla soft serve to go around, asking for a pup cup at the register will usually net you a small cup of ice cream for your dog to enjoy.
Some locations may offer this treat for free with your purchase as long as the dog is in the car, but many other locations choose to charge for it. The price you'll pay varies by location. Some employees report that it can cost under one dollar, while others say that it's priced closer to $2.50.
In-N-Out
Is your dog tired of all the whipped cream and vanilla ice cream they've been getting from the other chains on this list? Of course, they're not. But you might still appreciate the fact that In-N-Out offers something completely different for your pet. The pup patty is a special menu hack item over at In-N-Out – and one that's fantastic if your dog is especially sensitive to dairy.
The treat is a plain, unseasoned burger patty that's safe for your dog to enjoy. While many locations will understand what you're asking for when you order a Pup Patty, not every location will. In that case, just ask for a plain, unseasoned patty (be sure to specify clearly that you don't want salt on it!). Regardless of whether you get a pup patty or order a plain patty without the fancy title, your In-N-Out dog treat will likely cost over $1.
Ben & Jerry's
Beloved ice cream chain Ben & Jerry's is going all out for your dog. The chain offers a very special line of Doggie Desserts, which you can find at many Ben & Jerry's locations — you can even have them delivered to you. The Doggie Desserts come in miniature ice cream cups, so each cup of dog-friendly ice cream is already the perfect size for your dog to enjoy.
You can purchase either one singular ice cream cup or a pack of mini cups, so you always have some on hand for your dog. Ben & Jerry's Doggie Desserts currently come in two different varieties: Pontch's Mix and Rosie's Batch. Rosie's Batch comes with pumpkin and mini cookies, and Pontch's Mix comes with peanut butter and pretzel sticks. What more could you possibly want for your dog?
Baskin-Robbins
Baskin-Robbins is another chain that's a little bit of a toss-up when it comes to dog treats — but if you're in luck, you might just find that your local shop does offer them. Pup cups are the treat of choice at this chain: a small cup of vanilla ice cream or whipped cream. Baskin-Robbins may also be able to top this cup with a dog treat, though that's never a guarantee. If you do decide to try for a dog treat at the ice cream chain, it's pretty likely that you'll receive one for free with your purchase, but as always, be prepared to pay a nominal fee.
Tim Hortons
If you're stopping by Tim Hortons for your morning brew, don't forget to grab something for your dog, too. The chain offers its version of a pup cup, which is a small cup of whipped cream topped with plain Timbits — the chain's name for donut holes. Some locations will also give you a couple of Timbits on their own if you ask for a dog treat. These treats will always be the plain version of the chain's donut holes.
Dog treats aren't on Tim Hortons' official menu, so you might not be able to get one at all at your local coffee shop. Many Tim Hortons canine customers have had success receiving dog treats from a friendly barista, so it's worth asking about. You can also order your dog a few plain Timbits if all else fails.
Culver's
Culver's usually has milk bones, but it might have another variation on the pup cup for your dog to try: a small cup of whipped cream, usually topped with a dog bone — adorable. This dog-only menu item is usually free with any purchase, so both you and your dog will have something to enjoy every time you drop by your local Culver's. The exact treat that your dog will be given can vary slightly from location to location, so be sure to ask what's in your local Culver's puppy treat before you receive one. Some locations have reportedly given out whipped cream with peanut butter, others vanilla custard, and others still give out milk bones. There is a good chance that Culver's is the place to be if you don't want to give your dog a lot of dairy since many of the locations tend to have dog biscuits or bones in the back for your pet.