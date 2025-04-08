13 Fast Food Chains Where Your Dog Can Get A Treat Too

Is there anything better than giving your dog a little treat? Whether they love hopping in the car with you or just give you (literal) puppy eyes every time you sit down for a meal, you might be wondering which chains in town are the best to treat your dog. After all, if you're grabbing a bite at a fast food chain rather than a full-service restaurant, you might as well grab your best friend something, too.

Before you dive right in, keep in mind that you should always check the ingredients of whatever treat your local fast food chain offers your dog. Many treats on this list contain dairy, which can cause digestive issues in many dogs. With that in mind, we've rounded up a list full of the chains that reliably offer some sort of dog treat on the menu — you might even be able to snag a sweet treat for your pup for free. Here are the chains you can visit that won't make you say, "Doggone it!"