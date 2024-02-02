11 Secrets Of Shake Shack You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Shake Shack has taken the gourmet burger world by storm since its first location opened in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2004, giving the term "fine-casual" a physical form. And we do mean the world — there are over 500 Shake Shack locations globally, and over 150 are outside the United States. What once started as a hot dog stand in the park has blossomed into a real treasure, offering the masses some truly outstanding burgers, sandwiches, and signature crinkle-cut fries. To the untrained novice, Shake Shack may seem like a typical burger joint, getting lost in the market of fast food and fast casual burger options. In some ways, it is: Shake Shack isn't pretentious or trying to out-burger anyone. But when it comes to menu innovation, exciting collaborations, and the attention it gives to its guests worldwide, Shake Shack is anything but typical.

The little-known facts about this fast-casual chain make it a unique place that goes far beyond its burgers and fries. We spoke with John Karangis, Executive Chef and VP of Culinary Innovation at Shake Shack, to get the low-down on some of the best-kept secrets and stories of Shake Shack, from secret menu items and ingredients to boozy options, dog-friendly offerings, and the story behind the Shake Shack name. As tasty as they are interesting, these fun facts are sure to whet your burger-loving appetite.