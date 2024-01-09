Review: New Swicy Menu At Shake Shack Is Setting The Standard For 2024 Food Trends

The word "fusion" has seen a rise and fall as a food trend. Fusion is the result of joining two or more things together to form a single entity. When it comes to cooking, it's taking diverse cuisines and incorporating them together. A sushi roll of ginger rice and eel wrapped in a grape leaf, a lasagna filled with layers of flavorful bulgogi beef — when the right tastes are respectfully brought together to play, to fuse, it can create something magical.

The bright and shiny new year comes with a fusion of bright and shiny flavors, and some chains, like Shake Shack, are diving in burger-first with a new "Swicy" menu. A combination of sweet, spicy, and umami, the new menu highlights Korean ingredients like gochujang and kimchi to give eaters something they can sink their teeth into. According to Food Business News, one of the most exciting flavor trends making its way into the mainstream in 2024 is a deep expansion of savory, international flavors paired with comforting foods.

At Shake Shack, the Swicy menu is attempting to do just that. Danny Meyer's iconic chain is taking the flavors of Korean cuisine and applying them to three of the most well-respected fast-casual American foods on the market: the crispy chicken sandwich, the cheeseburger, and fries. Naturally, we had to take a taste test to see if Shake Shack managed to match them.