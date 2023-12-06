The Easy Citrus Substitute If You Can't Find Meyer Lemons

Meyer lemons may or may not be true lemons, but they are like the ambrosia the gods feasted upon on Mount Olympus. A crossbreed between a Eureka lemon — the most common lemon you find in the produce section — and a mandarin orange, these vibrant yellow fruits are the perfect marriage of sweet meets tart, producing a lemon that has a more saccharine taste and more fragrant aroma. But if you can't find Meyer lemons at your grocery store and you are making a recipe that calls for its juice, you can simply use a substitution of equal parts lemon juice and orange juice. Similarly, when a recipe calls for the zest from this variety, you can use equal portions of lemon and orange zest in its place.

Can you use this substitution for most recipes? The answer is yes. Meyer lemons can be found in everything from a simple pasta to a divine dessert like a Meyer lemon souffle. They can even make an appearance in a light refreshing vinaigrette for your salad, but just mentally prepare your taste buds appropriately, because it will not have the same sour zing to it as something made with a regular lemon.