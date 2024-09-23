The In-N-Out Menu Hack That Rivals Starbucks' Pup Cup

If you love to spoil your pup senseless — and let's face it, we all do — there is an In-N-Out off-menu item that you (and definitely your dog) will want to know about. Next time you and your fur-ever pal visit one of the 400+ locations of the popular California burger chain, be sure to add a Pup Patty to your order. This dog-friendly snack is exactly what it sounds like — a burger patty that doesn't contain salt or any seasoning. It's not only delicious for your dog, but also safe for their tummy.

In-N-Out isn't the only fast food chain offering a little something extra for the dogs in your life, Starbucks is also known for its Puppuccino — a dixie cup filled to the brim with whipped cream. Just like the Starbucks' Puppuccino, the Pup Patty is also free of charge. While there haven't been any official scientific experiments on the matter, we're guessing most pups would prefer a juicy, meaty burger patty, to a cup of sweet cream.