The In-N-Out Menu Hack That Rivals Starbucks' Pup Cup
If you love to spoil your pup senseless — and let's face it, we all do — there is an In-N-Out off-menu item that you (and definitely your dog) will want to know about. Next time you and your fur-ever pal visit one of the 400+ locations of the popular California burger chain, be sure to add a Pup Patty to your order. This dog-friendly snack is exactly what it sounds like — a burger patty that doesn't contain salt or any seasoning. It's not only delicious for your dog, but also safe for their tummy.
In-N-Out isn't the only fast food chain offering a little something extra for the dogs in your life, Starbucks is also known for its Puppuccino — a dixie cup filled to the brim with whipped cream. Just like the Starbucks' Puppuccino, the Pup Patty is also free of charge. While there haven't been any official scientific experiments on the matter, we're guessing most pups would prefer a juicy, meaty burger patty, to a cup of sweet cream.
Where to find a pup patty
Harry and Esther Snyder opened the first In-N-Out Burger in 1948 in Baldwin Park, California, a city about an hour outside of Los Angeles. At its onset, In-N-Out was exclusively a California chain, but as it grew in popularity, the restaurant began spreading to other states. Now you can find In-N-Outs mostly on the West Coast and the Southwest, more specifically; in California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Oregon, and Colorado. Sorry East Coasters, looks like In-N-Out continues to outperform you when it comes to your burger stands.
So if you live near an In-N-Out or love your dog enough to make the trek to the closest one, all you need to do is ask for a Pup Patty when you're making your order. Note: This is an off-menu item, so you won't see it at the drive-thru kiosk. But make sure not to feed your dog too many Pup Patties, or to use it as a meal replacement. You want to keep your pup on a healthy and balanced diet because a dog's stomach is not made to handle too much fat. Otherwise, an occasional In-N-Out Pup Patty is the perfect "thank you" for all that unconditional love you get from your dog.