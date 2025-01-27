A Look Back At 50 Years Of Dunkin' Munchkins

If you're familiar with Dunkin' (and unless you live in one of the states without one, you probably are), then you know all about the glory that is Munchkins: the company's signature version of donut holes. While biting into a full-sized donut and savoring its pillowy goodness is its own reward, there's something tantalizing about the popability of Munchkins. You can stick them in your car's cup holder and snack on them on your way to work, or take home a huge box and watch the kids go to town on them. They're the quintessential treat to bring to the office if you want to be king for a day, or you can turn them into a convenient dessert at a potluck. It's an iconic treat that helped make Dunkin' a household name in American chain donut mastery, and, like any legendary snack, it has a unique history and eventful life story.

Now that it's been over 50 sugary-sweet, jelly-filled years since the Munchkin's inception, it's time to look back on its origin story and accomplishments. As Dunkin's profits continue to soar year after year, and the chain — despite distancing itself from its humble, donut-inspired beginnings — consistently cranks out new concoctions, we expect only great things for Munchkins in the upcoming decades. Let's take a walk from the 1970s to the present day and discover how Munchkins were first created, how they evolved, and what the future holds for these sweet little poppable morsels.