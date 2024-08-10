How Fresh Are Dunkin's Donuts, Really? Here's What We Know

"Time to make the donuts." The famous catchphrase of Dunkin' Donuts became dear to Americans in the 1980s and '90s thanks to the hang-dog, bleary-eyed delivery by actor Michael Vale, aka "Fred the Baker" in more than 100 commercials. So beloved was the character, that when he "retired" in 1997, the city of Boston threw a parade for him and Dunkin gave away six million donuts in his honor. Perhaps more importantly for Dunkin, it stamped the idea into the national consciousness that the donuts are as fresh as they come, lovingly baking in ovens as we sleep and placed on the racks at your local branch as the cock crows.

It's a wonderful dream, but is it reality? The short answer is that it's generally not but depends on the particular franchise. As independent business owners, Dunkin franchisees have three options, revealed franchisee Amir Mohamed in an August 2023 TikTok video that went viral. They can bake the donuts in-house, team up with other Dunkin franchisees on a commercial kitchen (CML) to bake and ship the donuts each morning or get them frozen. Mohamed is not the only Dunkin' employee to call out donut freshness. In 2022, Dunkin' employee Sophia Fischett said in another TikTok video (now removed) that donuts were frozen. Ultimately, what each Dunkin does is up to the franchisee and may account for the claims of varying quality in the comments to Mohamed's video. Unfortunately, asking your local franchise directly is the only way to know.