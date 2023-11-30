Martha Stewart Is Celebrating The Holidays With A Dunkin' Espresso Martini Collab
The espresso martini of the 90s has roared back to popularity in the last few years, while another 90s icon, Martha Stewart, never went out of style. Now the two are coming together for a holiday collaboration with Dunkin'. Stewart has been a mainstay of the holiday season going on 40 years now, and Dunkin' is looking to ride that cachet into creating a new seasonal tradition featuring the espresso martini it has been pushing hard all year. Stewart and Dunkin' previously worked together earlier this year in a campaign to promote the chain's iced coffee products, and according to a press release sent to Tasting Table, this new go-round is all about celebrating the season and launching Dunkin's new line of cocktail shakers and martini glasses.
Dunkin' says this collaboration is about "elevating the holidays this year and adding a splash of sophistication and fun to your festive celebrations." The glasses come in three cheerful designs that each feature donut patterns, Dunkin's pastel color scheme, and the company's logo. The coffee chain's new martini shaker will be priced at $25, and the martini glasses will retail for $20. Both will be available starting December 1 on Dunkin's website, with its rewards members getting access a day early. To announce the line, Dunkin' has released a video of Stewart making her "Dunkintini" recipe with the set.
Martha Stewart will show you how to make a Dunkintini with Dunkin's new martini set
The video, which is up on Stewart's and Dunkin's Instagram pages, features the lifestyle and media maven in a cheery holiday setting, mixing up the Dunkintini with a cup of Dunkin' espresso, "with its notes of sweet caramel and bittersweet chocolate." The rest of the simple recipe is just vodka and coffee liqueur, which looks to be Kahlúa to us. Dunkin' claims the recipe "is perfect for holiday parties, adding a touch of Martha's renowned hosting flair to your celebrations." Of course, Stewart caps off the video by snagging a holiday-themed donut as well.
Stewart has already had quite the year, appearing as Sports Illustrated's oldest swimsuit cover model ever at the age of 81, and churning out a truly impressive amount of turkeys and pies all over TV this Thanksgiving. It also turns out she was the one who had the idea for the Dunkin' collab, telling Today that she's "been watching the popularity of the espresso martini growing and growing," at her Las Vegas restaurant The Bedford. She explains that she frequently grabs Dunkin' coffee and a French cruller on drives out to her country home, although her driver usually eats most of the donut. It sounds like even in her private life she maintains that mix of relatable and high-class that she's loved for.