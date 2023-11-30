Martha Stewart Is Celebrating The Holidays With A Dunkin' Espresso Martini Collab

The espresso martini of the 90s has roared back to popularity in the last few years, while another 90s icon, Martha Stewart, never went out of style. Now the two are coming together for a holiday collaboration with Dunkin'. Stewart has been a mainstay of the holiday season going on 40 years now, and Dunkin' is looking to ride that cachet into creating a new seasonal tradition featuring the espresso martini it has been pushing hard all year. Stewart and Dunkin' previously worked together earlier this year in a campaign to promote the chain's iced coffee products, and according to a press release sent to Tasting Table, this new go-round is all about celebrating the season and launching Dunkin's new line of cocktail shakers and martini glasses.

Dunkin' says this collaboration is about "elevating the holidays this year and adding a splash of sophistication and fun to your festive celebrations." The glasses come in three cheerful designs that each feature donut patterns, Dunkin's pastel color scheme, and the company's logo. The coffee chain's new martini shaker will be priced at $25, and the martini glasses will retail for $20. Both will be available starting December 1 on Dunkin's website, with its rewards members getting access a day early. To announce the line, Dunkin' has released a video of Stewart making her "Dunkintini" recipe with the set.