Dunkin' Is Shaking Up Limited Espresso Martinis At One NYC Bar

If there are two things that are hot in the beverage world right now, it's espresso martinis and mixing alcohol with basically every drink brand on the market — and it looks like Dunkin' is committed to both. Espresso martinis have been taking the country by storm for the second time, with the retro '90s drink surging to become one of the most-sold cocktails in America in 2022.

At the same time, beverage companies like Topo Chico and Simply have been turning out alcoholic versions of their drinks at an impressive clip, catering to a world that can't seem to get enough new boozy beverages. Dunkin' itself already got in on this trend, raising eyebrows and piquing people's curiosity with its new line of Dunkin' spiked coffees and teas. Fresh off that launch in August of 2023, Delish has revealed that Dunkin' is getting into the espresso martini game with a limited-time pop-up bar at Ray's bar in New York City.

Called "Ray's Runs On Dunkin'," the pop-up will be located in New York's Lower East Side neighborhood and will be open for just nine days from October 20, 2023, to October 29. There will be five different Dunkin' cocktails available at the bar, with the star being the Dunkintini, Dunkin's version of an espresso martini. The Dunkintini is made with Dunkin' cold brew, Absolut Elyx vodka, espresso liqueur, and simple syrup. It also gets a tasty snack of a garnish in the form of a Dunkin' Munchkin donut hole.