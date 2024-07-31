We Tried Nick DiGiovanni's New Dunkin' Iced Coffees, And Blueberry Donut Is The Winner

It's been a big year for Dunkin'. The donut chain's star-studded summertime ad campaign featuring Will Arnett and content creator Corporate Natalie — in affiliation with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon — continues to fan the flames of passion for loyal customers, and an onslaught of brand-new beverages (like caffeine-packed Sparkd' Energy drinks) now graces menus nationwide. But apparently, Dunkin' is just getting started.

On July 31, Dunkin' is unveiling a new lineup of iced coffees, all crafted under the watchful eye of TikTok star chef Nick DiGiovanni. Sold nationwide exclusively through the Dunkin' app, the aptly named Chef Nick Menu celebrates the flavors of summer in a way that only this coffee-and-donut giant can — with a touch of sweetness and a lot of flair.

I couldn't wait for the official release of these new limited-edition drinks. As an avid lover of all things iced coffee, ever-eager to get a taste of what Dunkin's been brewing, I jumped at the opportunity to give these new concoctions a taste test ahead of the launch. Fully caffeinated and in excess of my daily sugar quota, I'm here to tell you everything you need to know about Dunkin's new Chef Nick Menu iced coffees.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by Dunkin'.