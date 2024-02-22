Review: Sparkd' Energy From Dunkin' Has A Buzz Of Caffeine But Not Much Flavor

Amid the everyday hustle, ducking into a coffee shop for that crucial midday boost is a reset ritual for many of us. These days, there are plenty of ways to do so without having to opt for traditional brewed coffee. Between Dutch Bros. Rebel energy drinks, Starbucks' Refreshers, and even Panera's Charged lemonade (if you dare), coffee chain menus across the country are offering rejuvenating flavors and rethought beverages. They're intended to deliver caffeine in a fresher format. Now, Dunkin' has joined the growing list of options with its Sparkd' Energy drink line.

Here's the scoop: The Dunkin Sparkd' Energy drinks appear as an intriguing new way to enjoy a fruity, caffeinated drink. There's a buzz around this newest beverage. Seemingly a hybrid between an energy drink, sparkling water, and the fruity zing of Starbucks' Refreshers, the Sparkd' line had me intrigued enough to venture out of my coffee comfort zone.

This foray by Dunkin' brings the brand into somewhat uncharted territory with a beverage that's not quite like its usual lineup. It's clear the donut spot is aiming to shake things up. Whether this sparkle and hum hit or misses the mark depends on how much you're into the idea of caffeinated bubbles without the usual energy drink. Naturally, I had to give this a try.