Dunkin' Vs. Tim Hortons: Which Has The Best Donuts?

Canadians and Americans share a lot of similarities, one being our mutual love of the classic coffee and donut pairing. This passion is embodied in the form of coffee and donut chains all across both nations, with the most prominent being Dunkin' and Tim Hortons. Dunkin' — one of America's most esteemed national donut chains — started its journey in 1948, when its first location — then called Open Kettle — opened in Massachusetts. Later, the restaurant's name was changed to Dunkin' Donuts to celebrate the preferred method of savoring a donut and cup of coffee. In 2019, however, the "Donuts" was dropped to establish a coffee-forward brand identity. Although Dunkin' doesn't take pride in its donuts the way it once did, its customers still relish the universally loved, dessert-for-breakfast pastry for which, despite its best efforts, the brand continues to be known.

Tim Hortons, the ubiquitous Canadian coffee-and-donuts chain with some locations scattered around the U.S., has similarly humble roots. Its story began when a Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman opened his first eponymous restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario in the '60s. Today, Tim Hortons is the country's largest restaurant chain, and it's as integral to Canada's national identity as maple syrup and rugged, snow-capped mountains.

With both locations cranking out famous donuts, I decided to pit them against one another (in no particular order) for an epic, sugary showdown. I paired up popular donuts by variety from both chains and compared each based on flavor, texture, appearance, and quality to finally determine which chain reigns supreme as the pinnacle of pastry perfection.

