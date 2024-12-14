Why Dunkin' Had To Change The Recipe For This Iconic Donut

Before Dunkin' Donuts began to offer dozens of different kinds of baked goods, only four kinds of donuts were available when the store first opened in 1950: Plain cake, jelly, yeast-raised, and crullers. The word cruller means twisted cake, and these oblong pieces have long been shaped by hand or braided before they are fried to puffy perfection. Instead of the kind of yeasty or cake donut dough used in typical donuts, piping bags filled with pâte à choux are laid out to make French cruller, resulting in a tyre-tread type of texture that helps bleary-eyed customers differentiate these goodies from others.

Unfortunately, it is this exact handmade requirement that forced Dunkin' Donuts to reevaluate this donut's recipe. The cinnamon and sugar covered crullers have seen their share of comings and goings in the line-up of Dunkin' goodies, and it is largely due to the process involved. The labor-intensive recipe isn't ideal for certain establishments focused on quantity and speed, like Dunkin'. Store representatives have been quoted attributing the menu change to customer preferences yet have also admitted that the Dunkin' machines were unable to replicate the braids of the original cruller recipe and can only make sticks and rings out of dough, ultimately leading to the decision to remove the order from stores before replacing the original crullers' handmade recipe with a modified version that could be handled by Dunkin's machines.

