What Truly Sets Crullers Apart From Classic Donuts

In the world of donuts, crullers tend to refer to the French-style version that's so popular today. While the cruller is unmistakably a donut in form — with a ring and central hole — it differs in several ways. Firstly, the French cruller draws from the cooking traditions of its namesake country, echoing other French pastries like cream puffs, éclairs, profiteroles, and beignets. A single bite will reveal the difference this makes in both flavor and texture.

It primarily has to do with the type of dough used, pâte à choux, which is different from that used in classic donuts and more like a stretchy paste. In fact, the dough is often piped into shape from a bag like a cake decoration rather than being shaped by hand or machine, as is done with classic donuts. It's the piping that gives French crullers their distinctive pinwheel shape and ridges. While the French-style version dominates the current donut market, it's not the only kind of cruller in the mix.

In fact, the name "cruller" is Dutch — from the word "krullen," which means "to curl." Dutch and German versions, available in places like Milwaukee, are not ring-shaped but oblong. Nor are they made from choux dough. Instead, they use more traditional bread ingredients to create a denser, more cake-like pastry. Another cruller version hand-twists the dough into a long, oblong shape — like a lock of braided hair — and covers it in cinnamon and sugar. In fact, this was the Dunkin' version of a cruller until 2003, when it was discontinued.