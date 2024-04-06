12 Of The Best Coffee And Donut Pairings, According To An Expert

Few things in life can compare to the magic that happens when coffee meets donut. A perfect, pillowy pastry accompanied by a hot and fresh cup of joe, no matter how you like it, makes a great breakfast on the go or an ideal treat-yourself snack. Dunkin' may be credited with popularizing the iconic pairing when it first opened post-WWII, slinging nothing but coffee and donuts. The chain quickly became associated with police officers who frequented the shop looking for a midnight snack and coffee to help them power through the graveyard shift. The pairing continues to thrive, with most donut shops in the U.S. serving coffee alongside fresh pastries.

You can enjoy nearly every classic variety of donut with any style of coffee for a delicious pairing, but Bhavi Patel of Banjaran Foodie and I teamed up to show off what we believe to be superb coffee and donut duos. Patel is a dairy technologist and food writer with extensive knowledge of all things coffee. We've dissected the tasting notes of popular coffee drinks and determined which types of iconic donuts bring out the best in them, and vice versa. So, whether you're a donut aficionado or a coffee connoisseur, let's dive into the delightful realm of these ultra-indulgent curated pairings, sip by sip, bite by bite.