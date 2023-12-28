16 Popular Donut Chains, Ranked

What's not to adore about the delightful combination of sugar and dough, fried to crispy, golden perfection? The humble donut, present across the globe for centuries, holds mysterious origins. Different donut variations exist in almost every country, like the French twisted donuts known as cullers, crafted from pate a choux, or the North Indian balushahi, a tangy donut featuring yogurt in the dough, fried in ghee or clarified butter. The simplicity of this pastry provides an ideal canvas for the brilliance of sweet and delectable ingredients to come together and form a spherical symphony of scrumptiousness.

The allure of donuts lies in their remarkable versatility, ensuring there's likely a donut crafted with your favorite combination of sweet or savory ingredients somewhere in the world. And if not, making your own at home is simpler than you might think. But if you're in the United States, you're likely not too far from an establishment that serves dozens upon dozens of donut varieties. The country boasts numerous chain donut shops, each bringing something unique to the table. In this exploration, we'll delve into some of the most popular donut chains in the country, distinguishing between must-try options and those that may not quite measure up to a more deserving donut champion.