The Sweet History Of Dunkin's Beloved Munchkin Donuts
Sometimes you need a little sweet treat on your morning commute. Something that's not too big, not too small, but packs a punch in terms of flavor. For millions around the world, the solution is Munchkins, found exclusively at Dunkin' Donuts. These aren't just your average donuts, though. They're considerably smaller, spherical in shape, and perfect for snacking. While they're a staple at the coffee chain today, the beloved treats come from humble beginnings that started over 50 years ago.
Back in the early 1970s, many Dunkin' locations made donuts in-house. When making the donuts' signature ring shape, a hole is punched in the center, resulting in a small ball of dough left over. In Hartford, Connecticut, Edna Demery, a store manager, started frying the extra donut holes and selling them to her hungry customers. This was to prevent food waste, as the donut holes were typically thrown away. It was a smash hit, and the CEO soon caught wind of Demery's creation, naming the tiny donuts after the lovable "The Wizard of Oz" characters. The Munchkin-making process has, like most foods produced by fast-food chains, been streamlined over time, with the company now using a specialized cutting machine, making the small donuts en masse.
After 50 years, Munchkins are more popular than ever
While the Munchkin was born from a moment of ingenuity and resourcefulness, they're arguably more popular now than they've ever been, as Dunkin' now sells a whopping 800 million Munchkins per year! As the years have passed, the flavors have expanded. There are over ten flavors available in the United States, from the classic jelly-filled to chocolate cake and old-fashioned.
The company has also released a number of limited-edition flavors, as well. In 2022, Dunkin' released its first-ever savory munchkin, inspired by a southern classic — cornbread. For Halloween 2024, Dunkin' is taking on McDonalds with its Halloween bucket, featuring a purple-colored jack-o-lantern face. When ordered, the bucket will be filled with 50 Munchkins, putting the "treat" in "trick-or-treat."
Internationally, there are several munchkin versions of Dunkin' donuts you can't find in the U.S. This includes the Choco Butternut, a chocolate cake munchkin coated with butternut powder found in South Asian nations such as the Philippines and Singapore. No matter where you are on the planet, there's a Munchkin for everyone. And to think, it all started from a little store in Hartford, CT.