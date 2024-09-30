The Sweet History Of Dunkin's Beloved Munchkin Donuts

Sometimes you need a little sweet treat on your morning commute. Something that's not too big, not too small, but packs a punch in terms of flavor. For millions around the world, the solution is Munchkins, found exclusively at Dunkin' Donuts. These aren't just your average donuts, though. They're considerably smaller, spherical in shape, and perfect for snacking. While they're a staple at the coffee chain today, the beloved treats come from humble beginnings that started over 50 years ago.

Back in the early 1970s, many Dunkin' locations made donuts in-house. When making the donuts' signature ring shape, a hole is punched in the center, resulting in a small ball of dough left over. In Hartford, Connecticut, Edna Demery, a store manager, started frying the extra donut holes and selling them to her hungry customers. This was to prevent food waste, as the donut holes were typically thrown away. It was a smash hit, and the CEO soon caught wind of Demery's creation, naming the tiny donuts after the lovable "The Wizard of Oz" characters. The Munchkin-making process has, like most foods produced by fast-food chains, been streamlined over time, with the company now using a specialized cutting machine, making the small donuts en masse.