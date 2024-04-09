13 International Dunkin' Donuts You Can't Find In The US

Dunkin' Donuts, which changed its name to just Dunkin' in 2018, has come a long way. It began as a simple coffee shop and bakery in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1950 and has since expanded its footprint worldwide. Its signature orange and pink logo is instantly recognizable and can be found in bustling city centers and quiet suburban neighborhoods alike.

Despite its humble origins, Dunkin' is not just an "American thing." Its diverse menu offerings, including donuts, sandwiches, and an array of hot and iced beverages, are central to its success in all corners of the world. Although American consumers might experience the same menu in stores nationwide, going overseas is an entirely different story. The company has adapted its menus in each country to cater to local palates. We've curated a list of some of Dunkin's most unique donut offerings to showcase the diversity of flavors and regional fusion that the chain offers at some of its locations.