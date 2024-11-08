The One Classic Donut You Should Never Order At Dunkin'

Donuts are one of life's simplest and most delicious pleasures. They're easy to eat on the go or at home, and they are a prime way to treat yourself any time of day, whether you get them at your local donut shop or at the Dunkin' drive-thru. While Dunkin' isn't necessarily known for having gourmet, artisanal donuts, they do the classics right: Think glazed, Boston cream, and chocolate frosted. Next time you find yourself craving a sweet, try one of these or one of our favorites from our worst to best donut ranking. Whatever you do, never order the powdered donut. Though it may seem like a classic, it's almost always a dry, crumbly, powdery mess.

We'll never tell you not to eat a donut, but we will warn you against the ones that aren't worth it, and the powdered donut is certainly one of them. We ranked it second worst, with the lemon donut following behind as our least favorite. Eating a donut should bring joy into your day, and the powdered donut just doesn't do that; in fact, it might make your day worse, depending on what color shirt you're wearing. The powdered donut is an old-fashioned style donut rolled in powdered sugar. It's simple and sweet, but tends to be dry and gritty, leaving an odd taste and texture in your mouth. Not only that, but these donuts are incredibly boring. We will never understand how somebody could order one of these instead of a chocolate donut, coated in rainbow sprinkles. They simply don't compare.

