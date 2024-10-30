Turn Canned Biscuits Into Homemade Donuts With One Extra Ingredient

If you've got a sweet tooth that just won't quit, you'll be happy to know that there are several ways to satiate it that are quick, easy, and fulfilling. The best store-bought shortcut to speed up your dessert enjoyment is using canned biscuits. There are several clever ways to use canned biscuits to make unbeatable sweets. For those whose love of donuts rivals that of Homer Simpson, count on canned biscuits to make the simplest and fastest drool-worthy dessert. Grab your favorite brand of canned biscuits, and get to frying. Just punch a hole out of the middle of each biscuit, fry up a batch, and toss the warm donuts in a mix of powdered sugar.

The reason canned biscuits work so well is because the dough is the right consistency and flavor for frying and sweetening into donuts. Of course, it certainly helps that they're the right round shape. The already sweet and fluffy taste and texture at work are thereby enhanced in the process of frying and adding sweetener.

It's up to you whether or not you punch the hole out in the middle. If you do, be sure you fry and sugar your canned biscuit donut holes for an extra diminutive and delicious treat.