Turn Canned Biscuits Into Homemade Donuts With One Extra Ingredient
If you've got a sweet tooth that just won't quit, you'll be happy to know that there are several ways to satiate it that are quick, easy, and fulfilling. The best store-bought shortcut to speed up your dessert enjoyment is using canned biscuits. There are several clever ways to use canned biscuits to make unbeatable sweets. For those whose love of donuts rivals that of Homer Simpson, count on canned biscuits to make the simplest and fastest drool-worthy dessert. Grab your favorite brand of canned biscuits, and get to frying. Just punch a hole out of the middle of each biscuit, fry up a batch, and toss the warm donuts in a mix of powdered sugar.
The reason canned biscuits work so well is because the dough is the right consistency and flavor for frying and sweetening into donuts. Of course, it certainly helps that they're the right round shape. The already sweet and fluffy taste and texture at work are thereby enhanced in the process of frying and adding sweetener.
It's up to you whether or not you punch the hole out in the middle. If you do, be sure you fry and sugar your canned biscuit donut holes for an extra diminutive and delicious treat.
Making the best canned biscuit donuts
Of the many genius ways to use up leftover canned biscuits, frying them up into donuts has to top the list. It's easy enough to find a can of biscuits such as Immaculate Baking Organic Flaky Biscuits on Amazon and prepare them via your preferred method of frying. Whether deep-fried, air-fried, or otherwise, you can decide how to make and serve these biscuit donuts to your liking. As for the sugar coating, while powdered sugar is one recommendation, there's a wide variety of toppings and serving suggestions you can try to amp up your simplified canned dessert.
If you're in an autumn mood, toss your fried canned biscuit donuts in a mix of cinnamon sugar instead of powdered sugar for a tasty and spicy dessert. You can also drizzle them with maple syrup for an even more decadent offering. If chocolate is more your speed, prepare a chocolate glaze into which you can dip your donuts. Fresh fruit will make a great pairing for a little added nutritional value as well. Anyway you want to dress up your canned biscuits, you "donut" want to miss out on the opportunity to make a super simple and very tasty dessert.