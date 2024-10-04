The Only 7 US States Without A Single Dunkin' Location

If it seems there's a Dunkin' store everywhere you look, that's at least partially true. The number of U.S. locations is approaching the 10,000-store threshold, stretching across state lines from east to west, north to south, and most populated areas in between. That's not even counting the brand's presence in 40 countries, for a total of 13,200 restaurants. That's a whole lot of coffee and donuts on the move, which makes it unfathomable that any part of America would be Dunkin'-less. But it's true.

There's actually a pocket of states in America, seven to be exact, without a single solitary Dunkin' store in sight. Most lie in what's geographically considered the Northwest region, including Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and Washington state. Then there's the adjoining states of North Dakota and South Dakota — just a skip from most of the others — and Alaska, all with zero Dunkin's.

Routinely earning a spot in America's top 10 fast-food restaurants, regardless of source, Dunkin' has become one of the country's most beloved venues since opening its first Dunkin' Donuts location (then known as Open Kettle) in 1948. Those humble roots in Quincy, Massachusetts, gave little indication the chain would join the fast-food billionaire's club, with $11.9 billion in 2023 sales. Cohorts in the top 10, based on national sales revenue, include heavy hitters McDonald's, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, Wendy's, Burger King, Subway, Chipotle, and Domino's. So, what gives in the clump of Dunkin' wasteland states, completely void of the chain's delights? A look at one of them may shed some light.