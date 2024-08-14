Where To Go To Visit The First Dunkin' Location
With its unmistakable pink and orange logo and catchy slogan, Dunkin' Donuts has cemented itself in the minds of coffee and donut lovers around the world. The international chain continues to grow and evolve seemingly endlessly. What was once a simple donut and coffee shop has grown into specialty international donut flavors, secret drink menus, and collaborations with TikTok chefs.
None of these things would have been possible without the work of Dunkin' Donuts' founder, William Rosenberg. He opened a humble shop that sold donuts and coffee exclusively in 1948 in a town known as Quincy, Massachusetts. When he noticed how much customers enjoyed dunking donuts into their coffee, he named the shop Dunkin' Donuts and from there, history was made.
To this day, history buffs and donut lovers can still visit the original Dunkin' Donuts in Quincy, Massachusetts. The shop is still completely functional too! Although the shop has since been retroactively decorated to match its '50s origins, some of the interior is from the original store itself, including bright pink and orange stools that match the company's signature logo.
Welcome to Quincy, Massachusetts
Just a 30 minute drive south of Boston is the town of Quincy, Massachusetts. Known as the birthplace of former presidents John Adams and John Quincy Adams, Quincy is often referred to as the "City of Presidents" and the "Birthplace of the American Dream". Although the town is primarily known for its rich history, Quincy can also add the title of "Hometown of Dunkin' Donuts" to its impressive resume.
The worldwide chain that everyone knows as Dunkin' Donuts today got its humble beginnings in this historic town. At the beginning, the breakfast joint went by a different name: Open Kettle. It was renamed in 1950 to Dunkin' Donuts , and from there the chain took off. In the span of four years, the shop had expanded from one small Massachusetts location to a total five stores.
Fast forward to 2024 and Dunkin' Donuts has more than outgrown its humble beginnings. The company has over 12,500 stores in 46 countries, the majority of which are within the United States alone. However, the company has not forgotten its roots. The first Dunkin' Donuts is open to this very day, serving up coffee and donuts in the exact spot where it all began.