Where To Go To Visit The First Dunkin' Location

With its unmistakable pink and orange logo and catchy slogan, Dunkin' Donuts has cemented itself in the minds of coffee and donut lovers around the world. The international chain continues to grow and evolve seemingly endlessly. What was once a simple donut and coffee shop has grown into specialty international donut flavors, secret drink menus, and collaborations with TikTok chefs.

None of these things would have been possible without the work of Dunkin' Donuts' founder, William Rosenberg. He opened a humble shop that sold donuts and coffee exclusively in 1948 in a town known as Quincy, Massachusetts. When he noticed how much customers enjoyed dunking donuts into their coffee, he named the shop Dunkin' Donuts and from there, history was made.

To this day, history buffs and donut lovers can still visit the original Dunkin' Donuts in Quincy, Massachusetts. The shop is still completely functional too! Although the shop has since been retroactively decorated to match its '50s origins, some of the interior is from the original store itself, including bright pink and orange stools that match the company's signature logo.