Yes, Chef Nick From Dunkin' Is A Real Person
It's tempting to think Chef Nick from Dunkin' is a professional actor, sporting a fresh-faced smile and boyish delivery when hawking Dunkin' iced coffees with sidekick "Dan, donut visionary." But that would be a miscalculation, as the aptly identified "celeb chef," Nick DiGiovanni, is exactly that in real life, as well as being a TikTok star and cookbook author. The cooking protégée is young, in fact graduating from Harvard in 2019. Don't let that Ivy League connection fool you, as this is a man who earned his stripes well before becoming a celebrity chef.
DiGiovanni cooked his way through childhood and youth, training professionally at the Culinary Institute of America in 2012 and interning during college under Chef Corey Lee at his Michelin-starred San Francisco restaurant. In his senior year, DiGiovanni abruptly left college to appear on "MasterChef," earning third place. Even at Harvard, the ingenue created his own major, dubbed "Food and Climate."
Chef Nick subsequently dived right into the foodie world at large, with social and instructional videos garnering at least 5 billion views, a partnership with the environment-conscious Farmlink, and multiple Guinness World Records. Those include a 46-pound, 3.34-ounce chicken nugget, and the world's largest beef Wellington weighing 56.79 pounds, aided by fellow celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.
That's right — Chef Nick from Dunkin' is a real, live, very prolifically active human being. In keeping with the young chef's digital-first approach, his latest partnership with Dunkin' offers drinks only through the Dunkin' mobile app.
No donuts, but lots of coffee in Chef Nick's Dunkin' collab
Dunkin', the fast food giant once known primarily for sugary sweet donuts, now places seemingly equal emphasis on its line of coffee drinks. That includes the four new poster-child drinks for its collaboration with Chef Nick DiGiovanni. It's known as the Chef Nick Menu, which populated the company's mobile app on July 31. They're available in nationwide Dunkin' stores, but only for an unspecified limited time.
Adoring fans are likely wondering if DiGiovanni created these drinks himself. The answer to that is yes, albeit in tandem with Dunkin's in-house chef Dan Cole. Each of these over-the-top creamy caffeine concoctions builds on the baseline classic Dunkin' iced coffee drink. The new iced coffee combinations all bring the sweet factor, but in different interpretations ranging from fruity to tropical, chocolatey, and more, featuring rich flavor injections.
If you're so inclined, here are the four wildly lip-smacking choices from Chefs Nick and Dan. First up is the Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee with Sweet Cold Foam, considered the winner by Tasting Table's pre-launch tester. It's designed to evoke the classic Dunkin' iced coffee and its blueberry donut. Second in line is Caramel Coconut Cream Iced Coffee, which carries a tropical aura emphasizing the namesake flavors. Then there's the Mocha Vanilla Iced Coffee blending sweet vanilla and chocolate flavors, swirled with icy Dunkin' coffee. Finally, the Caramel Almondmilk Iced Coffee honors Chef Nick's longtime love of all things caramel.