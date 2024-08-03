Yes, Chef Nick From Dunkin' Is A Real Person

It's tempting to think Chef Nick from Dunkin' is a professional actor, sporting a fresh-faced smile and boyish delivery when hawking Dunkin' iced coffees with sidekick "Dan, donut visionary." But that would be a miscalculation, as the aptly identified "celeb chef," Nick DiGiovanni, is exactly that in real life, as well as being a TikTok star and cookbook author. The cooking protégée is young, in fact graduating from Harvard in 2019. Don't let that Ivy League connection fool you, as this is a man who earned his stripes well before becoming a celebrity chef.

DiGiovanni cooked his way through childhood and youth, training professionally at the Culinary Institute of America in 2012 and interning during college under Chef Corey Lee at his Michelin-starred San Francisco restaurant. In his senior year, DiGiovanni abruptly left college to appear on "MasterChef," earning third place. Even at Harvard, the ingenue created his own major, dubbed "Food and Climate."

Chef Nick subsequently dived right into the foodie world at large, with social and instructional videos garnering at least 5 billion views, a partnership with the environment-conscious Farmlink, and multiple Guinness World Records. Those include a 46-pound, 3.34-ounce chicken nugget, and the world's largest beef Wellington weighing 56.79 pounds, aided by fellow celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

That's right — Chef Nick from Dunkin' is a real, live, very prolifically active human being. In keeping with the young chef's digital-first approach, his latest partnership with Dunkin' offers drinks only through the Dunkin' mobile app.