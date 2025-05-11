17 Tips For First-Time Trader Joe's Shoppers
Although Trader Joe's is a popular grocery store, not everyone has had the opportunity to shop there. If you have never been to Trader Joe's and are gearing up for your first shopping trip, you're certainly in for an exciting adventure. After all, Trader Joe's is not just any grocery store — it is a real gem.
The store's uniqueness can also make it difficult for newbies to navigate. If you shop without knowing how to get the best deals or understanding how the store's policies differ from most other grocery stores, you could be missing out on something. If you want to make the most of your shopping experience, it is crucial to be prepared, which is why we've put together a list of some of the best tips for first-time Trader Joe's shoppers. Keep them in mind as you embark on your first (and, certainly not last) Trader Joe's shopping trip.
Pick up the Fearless Flyer
Other grocery stores have an ad circular, while Trader Joe's has the Fearless Flyer. This small catalog is released at regular intervals across the calendar year and includes a lot of information that will be helpful to you as a new shopper — and even as an experienced one. One of the main reasons to pick up the Fearless Flyer is to learn about everything that is new and exciting. In it, you'll find out information about some of the newest products, helping you decide whether there is anything you'll just have to add to your cart.
However, the Fearless Flyer is more than just a showcase of all the new products. It also includes recipe ideas (using Trader Joe's products, of course) along with some sprinkled in humor and interesting facts. When the new flyer is released, you can grab a copy at the store. You can also subscribe on the website to have it sent straight to your inbox to make sure you never miss out on something new that you want to try.
Don't expect to see sales or to join a loyalty program
If you're used to shopping at just about any other grocery store, you may walk into Trader Joe's looking to sign up for the loyalty program or to flip through the weekly sales ad. However, these are two things that you shouldn't expect to find at Trader Joe's. The retailer does not offer a special loyalty program that allows members to access deals or other savings that non-members won't be able to take advantage of. Similarly, there are no rotating weekly sales. The prices on the shelves are what you'll pay any time you shop.
At first, the absence of sales or loyalty programs may sound like a bad thing. However, when you understand why Trader Joe's has this policy — and what it means about the everyday experience, you might change your tune. The reason there are no sales or membership programs is simple. Trader Joe's wants to help all shoppers access the best deals every time they shop. It doesn't want them to have to decide whether to buy something based on if it is on sale that particular week. Instead, it wants you to be able to buy what you need when you need it, all while feeling confident that you're getting the best possible.
You can still use manufacturer's coupons
One component of Trader's Joe's upfront and consistent policy is that the retailer does not offer any of its coupons. Remember, it tries to price everything as low as possible all the time. Coupons could also mean that some shoppers get access to a lower price than others, simply because they checked their mailbox or email account.
However, while you won't find any coupons issued by Trader Joe's for any of its exclusive products, you still might be able to find a way to use coupons when you shop. The only way to use coupons at Trader Joe's is to bring manufacturer's coupons with you. You won't find many non-Trader Joe's branded products, but there will be a few. The selection can vary by store, but some locations sell GoMacro Bars, Perfect Bars, or Chomps Jerky Sticks.
Don't be concerned by the ringing bells
When you're shopping at Trader Joe's for the first time, you may be thrown off by the sounds of ringing bells. Don't worry. You're not hallucinating or anything like that. The ringing bells at Trader Joe's actually have an important meaning.
If you pay attention, you should notice that while you hear ringing bells, you also don't hear announcements over a P.A. system, as you would in most other stores. That's because Trader Joe's employees use the bells to communicate with one another. If an employee rings the bell one time, they're asking for one of their co-workers to come up to the register (either for assistance or to open a new lane to keep customers moving). A bell that rings two times tells crew members that a customer needs helping finding a particular item. If you hear a bell ring three times, that means that the employee is asking for a manager to come help with a problem or to address a customer need.
Be open to non-name brand items
If you're going to Trader Joe's expecting to find products from big brands, such as Frito-Lay, General Mills, or Nestlé, you're setting yourself up for disappointment. While Trader Joe's carries a few products made by national manufacturers, the vast majority of the products in the stores carry a Trader Joe's branding.
There's an important reason why Trader Joe's doesn't have many name brand products. Offering mostly items from its own store brand helps the retailer keep costs down for consumers, which is one of its primary goals. But don't worry, Trader Joe's branded items are generally well received by customers — and some are even made by larger companies and just sold under the Trader Joe's label.
Try the samples
It seems that finding samples at many other grocery stores is harder and harder these days. However, when you shop at Trader Joes, you may be pleasantly surprised to find crew members offering free samples. Most stores even have a designed sample section — complete with a cart and prep area for the employees to set things up. They'll often cook items right in the store, too, so you're not only limited to crackers, chips, and dips.
Trying the samples is a wise move when you're shopping at Trader Joe's. First, they're completely free, so you can give yourself (and any hungry children who are shopping with you) a quick snack to help fuel the rest of your shopping trip. The samples are also a good way for shoppers — especially those who are new to the store — to try different items to discover what they like or don't like. Often, you'll find that the samples incorporate a few different products together, so you can even taste test more than one thing at a time to determine whether you should be adding anything new to your shopping list.
Ask the employees if you'd like to sample something that's not being offered
Most new Trader Joe's shoppers — along with many seasoned ones — don't realize that the samples that are being served by the crew members are not your only opportunity to try something new when you're shopping. Trader Joe's actually offers a very generous "Try Anything" policy.
Just as the name suggests, this policy means that you can sample (practically) anything you want to try in the store. All you need to do is to ask a crew member, and they'll help you open up a bag of chips or unwrap a chocolate bar so that you can give them a try. Of course, you shouldn't expect to be able to sample literally every item in the store. The crew member isn't going to stop what they're doing to cook Orange Chicken for you. You also won't be able to get a free sample of any alcoholic products. However, anything that is safe to eat as is (and that won't make you unsafe to drive) should be fair game.
Always check out the seasonal products
One thing you'll understand the more and more you shop at Trader Joe's is that the retailer cycles new products in frequently. You're likely to find a lot of exciting things at the beginning of each season — some of which may be popular picks from last year that are back again, while others will be something new and exciting that you might want to try.
Don't wait on adding any of these seasonal items to your cart. There is no guarantee that they'll be there the next time you shop. As the name implies, seasonal items are not permanent. Once they're gone, they're gone, and you don't want to miss out.
If you want to try something, don't wait until your next trip
That brings us to our next point. Season items aren't the only thing you should pick up when they're in stock. Trader Joe's is known for discontinuing products without notice. This can leave you feeling high and dry if one of your favorites disappears from the shelves.
So, while you don't want to hoard, it is a good idea to keep your pantry, fridge, or freezer well-stocked when you find something you love. You never know when you'll arrive at the store to find that a favorite has disappeared — perhaps for a short period or perhaps forever. The other reason not to wait to buy something you love or want to try relates to the limited supply that Trader Joe's often keeps on hand. If something is popular with other customers, it might be temporarily sold out when you want to purchase it.
Take a chance, the return policy is great
When you walk into Trader Joe's for that first shopping trip, you might feel like a kid in a candy store. There will be so many new and exciting products that you'll want to bring home to try. However, you might be hesitant to try new things out of fear that you might not actually like them. No one wants to waste their money on something that they don't like.
However, you shouldn't be afraid of wasting your money when you shop at Trader Joe's. And, no, we aren't saying this simply because we're certain that you're going to love every item in the store. Instead, we're saying it because of Trader Joe's very generous return policy. The store is known for taking just about any item back if a customer decides they no longer want it — for practically any reason. Many stores will even let you return beers and wines that you decided weren't your cup of tea (or, cup of alcohol?). However, some states have laws prohibiting returns on alcoholic beverages, so you may want to check local regulations.
Look for gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, and other foods to match your dietary needs
If you or others in your home have any dietary restrictions, you might assume that Trader Joe's isn't going to offer much that you can eat. After all, the store is much smaller than standard grocery stores, so how much can it really carry? Well, you'll be pleasantly surprised to find out that Trader Joe's actually offers quite the selection of products to match different dietary needs and preferences.
At Trader Joes, you can find some of the best gluten-free snacks, amazing vegan entrées, dairy-free yogurts, and so much more. Many people with eating restrictions prefer shopping at Trader Joe's over other stores because of the delicious items they're able to find.
Don't skip the wine aisle
If you've never been to Trader Joe's, it's understandable why you might decide to walk past the wine aisle. However, you'll be missing out on something special if you do. Trader Joe's wines are not just cheap, many of them actually come highly recommended by customers.
As with many of their other grocery products, several of the wines you'll find at Trader Joe's carry a private label. This is why they're often so much more affordable than what you'll find at other beer and wine stores. The wines carry different labels, ranging from Petit Reserve (least expensive) to Platinum Reserve (most expensive). While the Platinum Reserve wines are still the most expensive out of those carrying the Trader Joe's label, they are still generally a great deal and typically have the best quality and taste — these are the ones you'll definitely want to try. However, you can also find some value picks from the lower tiers, especially if you're willing to experiment a bit (hello, wine tasting night!).
Consider the best time to shop — and to park
As you're planning your first trip to Trader Joe's, there are a few things you should know about the stores and the parking lots. Trader Joe's decides where to open its new stores based on population density, among some other factors. This means that the stores are often busy. And, since Trader Joe's is smaller than a regular grocery store, they also tend to have smaller parking lots. These small lots — combined with busy stores — can make parking a challenge.
When possible, try to plan your shopping trip for a time that is less likely to be busy. If you have a day off from work and can go in the middle of the morning or the early afternoon when most people are at the office, you should have an easier time finding a parking spot. Shopping during a less busy time can be especially beneficial for your first trip, too. It will make it easier to take your time, stop to read labels, and really take in the whole Trader Joe's experience.
Give the prepared foods a shot
Cooking three meals a day can be exhausting. Give yourself a night (or morning or afternoon) off by buying some of the best Trader Joe's prepared foods. The grocer actually offers a range of ready to enjoy meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. From the Cheddar Cheese & Uncured Bacon Egg Bites that take only a few minutes to heat up, various salads, wraps, and sandwiches, and even shrimp spring rolls, everyone is certain to find something that suits their preferences.
Like most other items sold by Trader Joe's, the prepared foods are reasonably-priced. For example, most of the salads cost well under $10 (as of the time this article was published), which is a pretty good deal for a full meal. Several of these are also packaged and ready to toss in a lunch box, saving you a step when you're trying to get out the door on a busy day.
Know that produce is price differently
You can't have it all. While many people consider Trader Joe's their go-to spot for a wide range of foods, some are more hesitant to purchase produce from the retailer. There are a few things you'll want to consider before buying produce at Trader Joe's to decide whether it is the best choice for you.
While many fruits and vegetables are still affordable, others may end up costing you more than if you were to shop at another grocery store. This is because fruits and vegetables are priced by quantity, not by weight. If you pick up several small potatoes, apples, or onions, you might pay more than you would for the same quantity at another grocery store. Many produce items are also packaged in plastic bags or containers. This leads to a lot of waste, and may be a contributing factor for some people's complaints that produce spoils more quickly. You can still pick up fruits and veggies at Trader Joe's (but be sure to be selective and to think about whether you're actually getting a good deal.
You can't shop online for pick-up or through a third-party app
If you've gotten into the habit of placing online orders for pick-up from other grocery stores or even using Instacart to let someone else do all the shopping for you, you'll want to forget about these conveniences when shopping. Trader Joe's won't sell groceries through Instacart or other apps. It considers the customer experience when shopping for groceries key and does not feel like this can be replicated when scrolling online for items and having someone else do the shopping for you.
For that reason, you also won't find the option to place an order online and pick it up yourself from Trader Joe's. You'll have to shop in-store for a true experience.
Keep the kids distracted by engaging them in the scavenger hunt
Completing your weekly shopping trip can be challenging enough as you work to make sure that you grab everything that's on your list. Shopping with kids can make this even more challenging. They're constantly asking for you to buy nearly every food item in the store, they're getting restless and complaining of boredom, and because they're distracting you, the whole trip is taking even longer.
Well, someone in charge at Trader Joe's must know how challenging it can be to shop with kids. The store offers a scavenger hunt to keep little ones busy. Each location has a stuffed animal — often in Trader Joe's garb — that the employees hide somewhere in the store. Kids should keep their eyes peeled for the animal. If they find it, one of the crew members will often give them a little reward. And, if you plan to shop regularly, don't worry. The crew members move the stuffed animal periodically.