Why Trader Joe's Won't Sell Groceries Through Instacart (Or Other Apps)
Filled with products you won't find anywhere else, all at great prices, Trader Joe's has become one of America's favorite grocery stores — but, the parking lot, not so much. While there is a reason why the Trader Joe's parking lots are so chaotic, it's also why a lot of people choose not to shop there. Either that, or they themselves are too busy. But, while grocery delivery apps like Instacart have made those problems obsolete, Trader Joe's has made it clear it's not something they plan to offer.
Trader Joe's online FAQ clearly states that it does not sell any of its products online, or offer curbside pickup or delivery — nor should you expect it to in the future. That's because third party delivery services don't offer customers the same experience as they would get if they shopped in a store. Even if that does include chaotic parking lots and the struggle to get your hands on viral items, Trader Joe's carefully curates its presentation, and it takes pride in the in-person service it offers.
While a big part of shopping at Trader Joe's is hunting down popular items, another big part of it is the possibility of discovering new things — things you might not have even been looking for. Trader Joe's intentionally organizes its stores to make this possible, and its Hawaiian t-shirt wearing, borderline flirty employees make it all the more enjoyable when you do. That's something a delivery service simply can't recreate.
The Trader Joe's experience
In a 2023 episode of the "Inside Trader Joe's" podcast, the grocer's CEO, Jon Basalone, cleared one thing up: Trader Joe's employees aren't flirting with you. In his own words, "That's just what niceness feels like." That's definitely humbling, but aside from being a blow to a lot of people's confidence, it does go to show how deprived people's shopping experiences are at other food stores. Apparently, people have become so devoid of friendliness that an employee genuinely asking them how their day is going or what they have planned for the day ahead, can be mistaken for romantic interest. But, Basalone says it's just those kind of good-natured personalities TJ's looks for when hiring crew members.
Apart from the genuine customer service it seeks to offer its customers — and, given the mistaken flirtations, clearly succeeds at — Trader Joe's also makes it a point to decorate and organize its stores to serve the customer's experience. Apart from the handwritten signs and quaint neighborhood market feel, Trader Joe's intentionally organizes its store for convenience. For example, the frozen aisle is organized to encourage browsing. Without any of the foggy glass doors, customers can easily see what's waiting for them inside the freezers. You'll also find complimentary condiments stored above them, too. This makes it easy not to forget the small things, which further avoids the need to order a last minute grocery delivery service later.