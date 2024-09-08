Why Is Trader Joe's Wine So Affordable?

Trader Joe's has plenty of affordable wines for sale, but when we see the popular grocery chain still selling two buck chucks in this inflationary economy it has us wondering how they pull it off. Although the nickname two buck chuck has stuck with the Charles Shaw brand, the company hasn't dodged inflationary pressure entirely which means it'd be more accurate to call it a three buck chuck these days. That's well over a 50% increase in price compared to when a bottle sold for two dollars flat, but that doesn't change the fact that you can buy an entire bottle of wine in 2024 for half the cost of a fast food burger.

The story of how this wine brand got so cheap is a complicated one. Most people look at the wine label and wonder what Charles Shaw does to make wine this affordable, but Charles Shaw had very little if anything to do with it. Charles Shaw is a real person and he did make a name for himself producing high quality wines out in California a few decades ago, but he's been out of the business for some time now following a few business missteps which led to a bankruptcy filing. The story of how that happened is a tragedy if there ever was one. But the relevant part here is that the brand name Charles Shaw got sold in 1995 to the controversial wine icon Fred Franzia for $25,000 during the bankruptcy proceedings.