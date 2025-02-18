Here's How Trader Joe's Decides Where To Open New Stores

Want a Trader Joe's store closer to where you live? There's always hope, but you need a steady supply of patience as well. In a 2024 episode of the "Inside Trader Joe's" podcast, Matt Sloan, TJ's Vice President of Marketing, discloses the company's somewhat mysterious process of choosing new store locations. However, it's only mysterious to customers (like this writer) who can't imagine life without a local Trader Joe's to pop into whenever the mood strikes. With such devoted shoppers, why not have a store (or three) in every major city and most minor ones?

That's indeed the question for those who must (and do) travel long distances to snag their favorite TJ's goodies. Yet, the answer is far more practical than it is mysterious. It all comes down to common business sense, even though TJ's business model is unlike most other grocery outlets. To maintain its "true neighborhood store" ethos and ambiance — despite operating hundreds of stores in 42 states, plus Washington D.C. — it's crucial to carefully choose each location and assess the potential for success.

The primary factor that the company considers when opening a new location is population density, which could be one reason why some states don't have a single Trader Joe's store. Noting the grocery chain's love and need for its numerous customers, Sloan remarks that, "First and foremost, we're looking where people are." However, that doesn't mean simply placing a store in a large city and letting customers navigate the logistics of shopping there. Every aspect of the overall customer experience plays a role in determining where to open stores.

