The Only States That Don't Have A Single Trader Joe's Store

Trader Joe's, the national grocery store chain with locations across the country, has developed quite a cult-like following. Many foodies love the chain for its unique products, like its award-winning chili and lime tortilla chips and the viral shrimp that tastes similar to lobster. It mostly offers its in-house brand, including affordably-priced organic, gluten-free, and dairy-free foods. All of that said, you might think someone has to live under a rock to not have walked into a Trader Joe's location at least once, but there are actually eight states that don't have a T.J.'s at all (sorry to those residents!).

You can find many Trader Joe's locations in places like Arizona, Connecticut, and even Washington D.C. However, if you live in Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia, or Wyoming, then you don't have access to Trader Joe's in your home state according to the locations listed on the grocery store's website. We don't have a concrete reason as to why these states don't have stores (at least not yet), but the chain is reportedly expanding with over a dozen new stores this year, so maybe T.J.'s will call one of those states home sometime soon. Until then, you might have to visit another state and pack your luggage full of Joe-Joe's and other treats, like many Hawaii residents are known to do.