The Only States That Don't Have A Single Trader Joe's Store
Trader Joe's, the national grocery store chain with locations across the country, has developed quite a cult-like following. Many foodies love the chain for its unique products, like its award-winning chili and lime tortilla chips and the viral shrimp that tastes similar to lobster. It mostly offers its in-house brand, including affordably-priced organic, gluten-free, and dairy-free foods. All of that said, you might think someone has to live under a rock to not have walked into a Trader Joe's location at least once, but there are actually eight states that don't have a T.J.'s at all (sorry to those residents!).
You can find many Trader Joe's locations in places like Arizona, Connecticut, and even Washington D.C. However, if you live in Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia, or Wyoming, then you don't have access to Trader Joe's in your home state according to the locations listed on the grocery store's website. We don't have a concrete reason as to why these states don't have stores (at least not yet), but the chain is reportedly expanding with over a dozen new stores this year, so maybe T.J.'s will call one of those states home sometime soon. Until then, you might have to visit another state and pack your luggage full of Joe-Joe's and other treats, like many Hawaii residents are known to do.
Trader Joe's home state of California has more than 100 locations
Although there are eight states that have no Trader Joe's, some states that do have a location still don't have many options. For example, states like Alabama only have two locations, while places like Arkansas and Maine currently have just a single store. In comparison, California (where the first Trader Joe's opened in 1967) has many stores. It makes sense considering it's the state that started it all before viral social media reviews of its products boosted the brand. In fact, there are nearly 150 locations in California spread throughout the state.
Not all hope is lost if you don't have a Trader Joe's location nearby because there's an easy way to request one. Head to the Trader Joe's website to complete a form to request a location in your city. You can even submit the form with impassioned comments about why the brand should open a store near you — but there's no promise that it'll happen. Meanwhile, brush up on the Trader Joe's facts you should know, like its stellar employee benefits.