How Trader Joe's Iconic Tote Bags Have Evolved Through The Years
The difference between a casual Trader Joe's shopper and a devoted fan comes down to one question: Do you own the store's reusable tote bags, and how many? Whether your answer is yes, no, one, or 10, reusable bags have been at Trader Joe's longer than you think. Its first tote debuted in 1977, making TJ's the first grocer to offer reusable bags to customers. Needless to say, they've evolved a lot since.
Decades later, in 2024, Trader Joe's mini tote bags became its hottest new item, both in the U.S. and other countries. Japan, however, is the epicenter of the TJ's tote hype, as the items are a status symbol within an American-inspired fashion style. Since you won't find any Trader Joe's locations outside of the U.S., Japanese resellers have priced the $2.99 totes from $10,000 to nearly $50,000.
Sadly, no images of TJ's first bags exist, but the store's bags didn't get popular out of nowhere. We've found several nostalgic designs from the '90s onward, many of which were beloved far before their tiny, trendy cousins debuted.
Red and maroon canvas bags
Before its modern-day mini totes, Trader Joe's mainly offered full-sized canvas bags, including these simple yet eye-catching versions featuring the store's logo. Available in deep maroon and a brighter red, some resellers link these bags to the 1990s, though TJ's fans who owned them say they picked up their bags in the mid-2000s. Resale listings for both color-ways range from $20 for bags with some wear to $45 for ones in like-new condition.
Fruit lady canvas bags
This stunning chartreuse TJ's bag features Victorian-style illustrations of elegant ladies on both sides, with a playful motif of oversized purple fruits and veggies. This item's date of origin is unclear, just one resale listing links it to the '90s — but it's one of the most-resold vintage TJ's bags online. You can find some listings as low as $14 for bags with flaws, though ones in great condition sell for as high as $50.
'A unique grocery store' canvas bag
One of the most sought-after Trader Joe's bags is this canvas number sporting the motto "A unique grocery store." According to social media posts by owners of the bag, it was sold at least as early as 2001. Photos of this item evoke nostalgic memories for longtime TJ's fans, some of whom still have their bags and say they have held up well.
Teatime illustrated canvas bag
Another canvas bag with beautiful 19th-century-style illustrations, this vintage TJ's item sports a pattern of teapots, baking utensils, and ingredients like cans of cocoa. Just looking at it will have you craving Trader Joe's teas and baked goods. Its date of release is unknown, though one Reddit user said their bag is "from the early to mid 2000's." This tote is frequently resold online for $17 to $35, though one listing asks for a whopping $150.
Red hibiscus plastic tote
Trader Joe's hibiscus flower logo was once found on everything from employee uniforms to item displays and of course, its reusable shopping bags. Though the company began cutting down on its usage of the flower pattern in 2025, it lives on through merch like this cheery red tote. A Reddit user shared that a TJ's employee told them "these red Hawaiian print bags came out in September 2006." According to commenters, it holds up just as well as its canvas counterparts.
Fruits and vegetables canvas bag
From Trader Joe's best seasonal fruits to its fan-favorite frozen vegetables, the store is clearly proud of its produce, which must be why fruits and veggies are featured on so many of its bags. One of the most famous examples is this colorful canvas tote that debuted around 2014, featuring eggplants, lemons, avocados, and more. Being a relatively new bag, you can pick up this quirky find on resale sites for as low as $14.
Limited edition breakfast tote
Trader Joe's has so many awesome breakfast items, so it's only natural that it would release a bag themed around waffles, bacon, coffee, and more. Debuting in June 2021, this sunny yellow tote was advertised as limited-edition, causing a bit of a frenzy online. Desperate to nab the item, shoppers worked together to find out when the totes would hit their local stores — a habit that may have hinted at the future mini tote craze.
Pickle canvas bag
From pickle-flavored potato chips to pickle drinks, everyone's favorite vinegar-soaked cucumbers have been seriously trending over the 2020s. September of 2021 even brought a limited edition pickle-themed tote to Trader Joe's, with a design on both sides and an authentic yellow-green color. It's rather fitting that one side of the bag reads "guaranteed to sell out, come early," as this item was just as sought-after as the breakfast-themed limited edition tote.
Original mini canvas totes
At last, we arrive at the four-color mini totes that hit Trader Joe's in February 2024 and exploded in popularity, with stores' entire stock selling out in minutes. What's the allure? Their versatility, trendy small size, and most of all, their scarcity as limited-release items. If there's one thing TJ's is good at, it's using FOMO to tempt customers into stores — and these bags are the most famous example yet.
Pastel mini canvas totes
What could fetch more demand than the original TJ's mini totes? A line in four dreamy pastel hues, of course. Released in April 2025, customers predictably lined up outside stores for these bags and depleted the displays in seconds. They were restocked that May before disappearing for good — or did they? Rumor has it that TJ's pastel totes may return in spring of 2026, possibly in an even smaller micro tote size, so keep your eyes peeled.
Micro canvas totes
Pushing the concept of cutesy, compact trinkets to its fullest, Trader Joe's debuted limited edition canvas micro totes in November 2025. Available in red, green, and navy, each bag measures just 4.5 inches wide by 3.5 inches tall, and also comes with a larger reusable bag folded up inside. You can use the tote to hold your phone, water bottle, and so on, and do your actual grocery shopping with the bigger bag.
Trick-or-treat mini canvas totes
Trader Joe's seasonal fall items get hyped up every year, so of course, more mini totes would join the party. The chain released four trick-or-treat totes in October of 2025, dressed up in Halloween-ready hues of black, orange, green, and purple. As you might guess, these bags commanded the same social media hype, long lines, and high resale prices as their brethren, especially because they made for adorable and unique trick-or-treat candy bags.
Large dark green canvas tote
Rather than running the mini tote concept completely into the ground, Trader Joe's released a large evergreen canvas tote in December 2025. This item was especially tempting for fans of TJ's navy reusable tote, which has been sold for years and is basically the blue twin of the green winter bag. While not as flashy as the tinier totes, this bag proves that TJ's knows how to excite long-time customers — not just the new crowd.