How Trader Joe's Iconic Tote Bags Have Evolved Through The Years

The difference between a casual Trader Joe's shopper and a devoted fan comes down to one question: Do you own the store's reusable tote bags, and how many? Whether your answer is yes, no, one, or 10, reusable bags have been at Trader Joe's longer than you think. Its first tote debuted in 1977, making TJ's the first grocer to offer reusable bags to customers. Needless to say, they've evolved a lot since.

Decades later, in 2024, Trader Joe's mini tote bags became its hottest new item, both in the U.S. and other countries. Japan, however, is the epicenter of the TJ's tote hype, as the items are a status symbol within an American-inspired fashion style. Since you won't find any Trader Joe's locations outside of the U.S., Japanese resellers have priced the $2.99 totes from $10,000 to nearly $50,000.

Sadly, no images of TJ's first bags exist, but the store's bags didn't get popular out of nowhere. We've found several nostalgic designs from the '90s onward, many of which were beloved far before their tiny, trendy cousins debuted.