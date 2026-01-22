Trader Joe's Best Seasonal Fruits Across Every Season, According To Customers

Believe it or not, seasonal fruits still exist. Although it may be convenient to buy your favorite apple variety year-round, the sustainability benefits of growing and consuming in-season produce are indisputable. Besides, what could beat the bright, tangy flavors of a winter orange, or the dribble-down-your-chin juiciness of a summer nectarine? While some fruits are available throughout the year (often because of their long shelf life, ability to withstand transport, and capacity to grow in both the northern and southern hemispheres), this is not universally true. For proof, just look at how much acclaim Trader Joe's rotating selection of seasonal fruits has earned. Some of these fruits, such as the kishu mandarins, are so sought after that customers stock up on them as soon as they hit shelves.

Not every piece of seasonal produce at Trader Joe's, though, comes with customers' blessings. For instance, you can skip adding the strawberries to your cart. Thankfully, there are plenty of seasonal fruits to take their place. This article will introduce you to customer favorites, with notes on seasonal availability, flavor profile, texture, and uses.

In curating this list, we turned to blogs and social media platforms like Reddit and Facebook to gather customer perspectives. Though opinions about each fruit varied widely due to personal preferences, we only featured fruits that had garnered at least a handful of positive reviews and minimal negative feedback. Finally, we only highlighted fresh fruits that are available for a limited time, avoiding those that are frozen or dried. More information on methodology is available at the end of this article.