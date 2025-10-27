Don't Sleep On This Sweet Honeycrisp Alternative You Can Find At Trader Joe's

If you ask around for people's favorite types of apples, chances are most will say Honeycrisp. They've got that juicy and tart flavor with an extra-crispy texture. But did you know there's a whole world of easily accessible Honeycrisp alternatives for snacking that are as good or even better? You just have to know where to look. While you have plenty of tasty substitutes like Cosmic Crisp, Fuji, or Gala apples, there's one variety that is woefully underrated: SugarBee apples. One bite and you'll get the hype. It's sweet and crunchy with notes of molasses, caramel, and honey. And up until recently, they were a seasonal treat, but as of early 2024, you can enjoy them year-round. Trader Joe's is offering them for a limited time, so grab them conveniently while you can, though take heart that they are sold elsewhere if your local shop is out.

Developed by chance in the 1990s, an orchardist found that his Minnesota Honeycrisp orchard had a new variety growing in its midst. After a bit of digging, he discovered that bees nearby had pollinated his Honeycrisp blossoms with an unidentified tree, and that's how the SugarBee lineage began. Today, they're an increasingly popular variety that you can tell apart from Honeycrisp due to their adorable honeycomb sticker and deeper red color. SugarBee harvest season is in the fall, but with bigger harvests, better storage, and more growers across Washington, fans can now find that crisp, sweet honey flavor any time of year. Whether you snack on slices dipped in peanut butter or make a buttery apple pie, the SugarBee might just be your new favorite treat.