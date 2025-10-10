The Honeycrisp Apple Alternative For Snacking

For a while, it seemed like Honeycrisp apples were the darlings of the apple world. Big and bulbous, accompanied by red skin mottled with yellowish-green stripes, the apples have extremely crisp and sweet flesh with a delicate skin that was a true joy to eat. But in the last year or two, it seems like Honeycrisp apples just don't taste like they used to. Now that the golden era of the Honeycrisp seems to be coming to an end, we're seeking an alternative that can still provide that crisp texture and honey-like sweetness, and the best option might just be the Pixie Crunch apple.

Its name is quite fitting, as a Pixie Crunch is essentially a more petite cousin of the Honeycrisp. Its smaller size makes the apple a perfect option for adding to a lunchbox or throwing it in a tote bag or purse for an afternoon snack. The Pixie Crunch's inner flesh lives up to its name, as it's firm and juicy without being too hard to chew.

The apple is sweet but also has a note of tartness, which balances out the flavor nicely, so it isn't too cloying or overly sweet. Unlike the striated, multicolored Honeycrisp apple, Pixie Crunch apples are mostly red all over, reminiscent of (but slightly lighter than) a Red Delicious, and without the thick exterior skin or mealy insides. Some Pixie Crunch apples will have a bit of green peeking out in the skin near the stem.