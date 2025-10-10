The Honeycrisp Apple Alternative For Snacking
For a while, it seemed like Honeycrisp apples were the darlings of the apple world. Big and bulbous, accompanied by red skin mottled with yellowish-green stripes, the apples have extremely crisp and sweet flesh with a delicate skin that was a true joy to eat. But in the last year or two, it seems like Honeycrisp apples just don't taste like they used to. Now that the golden era of the Honeycrisp seems to be coming to an end, we're seeking an alternative that can still provide that crisp texture and honey-like sweetness, and the best option might just be the Pixie Crunch apple.
Its name is quite fitting, as a Pixie Crunch is essentially a more petite cousin of the Honeycrisp. Its smaller size makes the apple a perfect option for adding to a lunchbox or throwing it in a tote bag or purse for an afternoon snack. The Pixie Crunch's inner flesh lives up to its name, as it's firm and juicy without being too hard to chew.
The apple is sweet but also has a note of tartness, which balances out the flavor nicely, so it isn't too cloying or overly sweet. Unlike the striated, multicolored Honeycrisp apple, Pixie Crunch apples are mostly red all over, reminiscent of (but slightly lighter than) a Red Delicious, and without the thick exterior skin or mealy insides. Some Pixie Crunch apples will have a bit of green peeking out in the skin near the stem.
The Pixie Crunch is great for just about anything
The Pixie Crunch apple may sound like a newer breed of the fruit, but it actually dates back all the way to 1971, when Purdue, Rutgers, and Illinois universities collaborated on a joint breeding program to create the apple. The breeders developed the cultivar from advanced seedlings from varieties including Rome Beauty and Golden Delicious apples.
Sometimes Honeycrisp apples can grow to be behemoths, so Pixie Crunch's diminutive size makes it a perfect snack-sized apple, especially if you're looking to couple it with other items, like nuts and cheese. Pixie Crunch apples would pair wonderfully with brie and walnuts, or even a pungent blue cheese and toasted hazelnuts, and would be ideal in this apple slaw with blue cheese.
To get the most authentic flavor experience from the Pixie Crunch, keep it raw and add slices of the apple to your next sandwich. While this might sound odd, brie cheese and apple actually make wonderful additions to otherwise plain turkey or ham sandwiches. Not only is the Pixie Crunch a great snacking apple on its own and in raw applications, but it's also a good apple to bake with, as the fruit will retain its texture better than a less crunchy apple. However, it will still become nice and tender when cooked while maintaining its sweetness. Try incorporating Pixie Crunch apples into your next tarte tatin or apple pie. Pixie Crunch apples are available at nurseries across the U.S., and you can even order them from farm-to-consumer platforms and online farmers markets, but your best bet is to check with your local orchard.