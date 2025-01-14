Why Honeycrisp Apples Don't Taste Like They Used To

It's safe to say that Honeycrisp is one of the most popular types of apples. Its thin skin, satisfying crispiness, sweet juice, and gentle acidity make up what many consider to be the best apple they've ever had. And yet, it's these same qualities that have spelled the variety's downfall over time. Nowadays, Honeycrisp apples simply don't taste the way they used to. The reasons, while layered, ultimately come down to the fact that this delicate apple variety wasn't made to be grown on a large scale.

Although the culinary history of America's favorite fruit is reasonably long, Honeycrisp apples are actually more modern than you might expect. First launched to the market in the early '90s, the Honeycrisp came about quite serendipitously at the University of Minnesota. The tree, an experimental cross between two other varieties, failed to pass the test of withstanding colder conditions and was supposed to be disposed of. Upon tasting its fruit, however, one of the scientists decided to take a chance on the delicate tree and further develop the variety.

The final result, the Honeycrisp apple, ended up being a massive success, which means retailers wanted to get their hands on it too. In order to supply the growing demand, the Honeycrisp apples couldn't stay just in Minnesota ... but the tree remained sensitive and could never fully adjust to the climate of Washington, the U.S. state that grows the most apples for commercial distribution.

