Why Honeycrisp Apples Don't Taste Like They Used To
It's safe to say that Honeycrisp is one of the most popular types of apples. Its thin skin, satisfying crispiness, sweet juice, and gentle acidity make up what many consider to be the best apple they've ever had. And yet, it's these same qualities that have spelled the variety's downfall over time. Nowadays, Honeycrisp apples simply don't taste the way they used to. The reasons, while layered, ultimately come down to the fact that this delicate apple variety wasn't made to be grown on a large scale.
Although the culinary history of America's favorite fruit is reasonably long, Honeycrisp apples are actually more modern than you might expect. First launched to the market in the early '90s, the Honeycrisp came about quite serendipitously at the University of Minnesota. The tree, an experimental cross between two other varieties, failed to pass the test of withstanding colder conditions and was supposed to be disposed of. Upon tasting its fruit, however, one of the scientists decided to take a chance on the delicate tree and further develop the variety.
The final result, the Honeycrisp apple, ended up being a massive success, which means retailers wanted to get their hands on it too. In order to supply the growing demand, the Honeycrisp apples couldn't stay just in Minnesota ... but the tree remained sensitive and could never fully adjust to the climate of Washington, the U.S. state that grows the most apples for commercial distribution.
The diseases that plague Honeycrisp apples
As mentioned, the problems start with the tree. It's incredibly high-maintenance, costing a lot of time and manual labor. Once the fruit develops, the problems continue. The thin skin — a much-beloved feature of the Honeycrisp — makes the apples more susceptible to sunburn and diseases. Black rot, fire blight, and powdery mildew are all diseases that can compromise the quality and harvest of the apples. Honeycrisp apples can also suffer from bitter pit disorder, caused by calcium deficiency. The fruit develops round lesions on the skin, with brown spots on the inside. The biggest problem with bitter pit is that it usually shows its true colors (no pun intended) once the apples are already harvested.
The sensitive nature of Honeycrisp apples makes them a terrible variety for mass production. They don't do well in long-term storage, something that's desperately needed in apples intended for grocery stores. The very special maintenance required by the fruit and the tree increases the production costs, which may not be compatible with the decreasing price of Honeycrisps. And finally, there's the issue of climate change, as even the strongest apple varieties struggle to adjust to the extreme shifts in unpredictable weather conditions. If you have a bowl of Honeycrisp apples sitting at home and find yourself lamenting their once-potent taste, here are some tricks to add more flavor to fresh fruits.