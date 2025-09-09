Apple And Whiskey Make A Refreshing Pair In This Easy Cocktail

If you're craving to sip a bit of autumn from a glass, try making a Washington Apple cocktail. Aside from being delicious, like an apple pie in cocktail form, it's also legendary. In the late 1980s, Christof Guycoogan fermented apples that had gone bad in Washington state into liqueur and mixed it with Canadian whisky. Thus, the Washington Apple cocktail was born. David Kravitz, the beverage director of The Group Hospitality (Olio e Più, Boucherie, Omakase), breaks down the drink for us, stating, "The Washington Apple cocktail was a part of the candy cocktails in the early 2000s."

Kravitz feels apple and whiskey are a "perfect match." As he explains, "They are a natural pairing because the caramel notes in whiskey, particularly bourbon, and the apple brings a natural sweet and tartness." An ideal cocktail, after all, is all about balancing flavors. Apple isn't cloyingly sweet, so your cocktail will still be pleasantly boozy while reminding you subtly of apple pie. Additionally, as Kravitz points out, "The pairing makes you think of fall harvest and the cozy feeling of autumn. It's like visiting a farm stand on a crisp day!"