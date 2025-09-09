Apple And Whiskey Make A Refreshing Pair In This Easy Cocktail
If you're craving to sip a bit of autumn from a glass, try making a Washington Apple cocktail. Aside from being delicious, like an apple pie in cocktail form, it's also legendary. In the late 1980s, Christof Guycoogan fermented apples that had gone bad in Washington state into liqueur and mixed it with Canadian whisky. Thus, the Washington Apple cocktail was born. David Kravitz, the beverage director of The Group Hospitality (Olio e Più, Boucherie, Omakase), breaks down the drink for us, stating, "The Washington Apple cocktail was a part of the candy cocktails in the early 2000s."
Kravitz feels apple and whiskey are a "perfect match." As he explains, "They are a natural pairing because the caramel notes in whiskey, particularly bourbon, and the apple brings a natural sweet and tartness." An ideal cocktail, after all, is all about balancing flavors. Apple isn't cloyingly sweet, so your cocktail will still be pleasantly boozy while reminding you subtly of apple pie. Additionally, as Kravitz points out, "The pairing makes you think of fall harvest and the cozy feeling of autumn. It's like visiting a farm stand on a crisp day!"
How to elevate your Washington apple cocktail with Calvados and real apples
Originally, the Washington Apple cocktail tasted a bit synthetic, as per Kravitz. He shares, "It...uses sour apple schnapps, a product that relies heavily on artificial flavors. A far better option is Calvados, which brings real orchard flavors and has a more sophisticated taste." Using Calvados is how Kravitz makes his Washington Apple cocktail these days. So, the next time you're mixing up a Washington Apple, skip the neon-green schnapps and reach for Calvados instead. You'll get all the crisp, orchard-fresh flavor with a smooth, sophisticated edge that an expert approves.
Additionally, there are a few ways to incorporate apples to elevate your next Washington Apple cocktail. You can muddle fresh apples and their peels. Or you could add apple slices directly into the glass. If you're wondering what the best apples to pick for your next fruity bourbon cocktail are, well, this really depends on what apples are in season and what notes you're aiming for in your drink. Apples range from sweet to tarty, so first decide on what notes you're craving at the moment. That's one key tip to remember when adding apples to your cocktails. Finally, think about mixing spices like warm cinnamon or nutmeg into your Washington Apple cocktail to really play into the apple pie flavors.