Once you've picked your apple, to go with your next fruity bourbon cocktail for example, it's worth learning how to arrange them. Alcohol enthusiasts have been incorporating apples into drinks since the colonial era. The abundance of orchards meant free-flowing fruit and the 18th-century invention of apple brandy is seen as a cornerstone in cocktail history. Since then, creative ways to add apples to beverages have rapidly grown over the centuries.

Carefully arranged wedges are fantastic for a rustic aesthetic, while thinner slices are a more refined and elegant approach, particularly if fanned and pinned with a cocktail stick. Twisted decorations also happen to be one of the best ways to use up apple peelings. One aspect to be mindful of when garnishing with fresh fruit is browning, for which dehydrated apples are a smart solution for extended longevity. Alternatively, the addition of preserving lemon juice keeps the color fresh, but fist consider whether the citrus note will spoil the cocktail you're creating. If you want the flavor rather than a visual adornment, apple butter — essentially super strength applesauce — packs a punch in an autumnal cocktail.

Don't miss out on apple-based soft drinks, either. Whether skipping alcoholic cocktails in favor of a mocktail or creating a refresher that could turn Starbucks green with envy, apples are still the versatile ingredients and decoration to pick.