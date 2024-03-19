The Best Apples To Pick For Your Next Fruity Bourbon Cocktail

The delicious pairing of apples and bourbon doesn't need to be limited to the fall months or seasonal gatherings. If you've tried infusing bourbon with leftover apple peels, you know exactly how good this sweet and husky marriage can be. The right types of apples can round out some of the bolder notes found in smokier bourbons, and the fruity-boozy-duo can pave the way to cocktail recipes that are equal parts crisp, juicy, and sweet.

As you set out to whip up concoctions that have your friends asking for additional rounds, reach for apples that can hold their own when stacked up against splashes of bourbon. If your preferred bourbon leans on the sweeter, more caramelized side of the spirit's flavor profile with notes of vanilla, fruit, toasted nuts, or honey, a sour apple may be just what you need to help your drink recipe sing. But juicy and flavorful apple varieties like the Pink Lady are best if you intend to muddle fruit pieces to shake with other ingredients, strain, and serve.