Don't Throw Out Your Apple Peels — Make Infused Bourbon Instead

Do you have a few apple peels sitting on the countertop? Don't sweep them into the trash can! That'd be quite a waste considering how useful and versatile apple peels are. You can use a few thin slices to make tea, make apple syrup, and more. For the bourbon lovers out there, apple peels can do you one more thing that you're certainly going to enjoy; make apple-flavored bourbon!

Let's say you received a less-than-stellar bottle of bourbon during the holidays and you have better options on your shelf. Instead of letting it gather dust in a corner, you can use apple peels to infuse the bourbon with a subtle, fruity undertone! Apple peels create a bourbon infusion that's reminiscent of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, perfect for those who enjoy a touch of natural sweetness in their drink. If you're worried that the apple peels might overpower the bourbon's bold character, there's no need to fret! Since you're not adding whole apple slices, the flavor extracted from the peels will be gentle and enhance the bourbon rather than hog its spotlight.

There's more to this process than just taste, though. While you may not typically think about nutrition while sipping bourbon, apple peels are packed with antioxidants and beneficial polyphenols according to the Argentinian Science and Technology Journal. So, you're not only enhancing the flavor but also giving your bourbon a nutritional boost. Additionally, holding onto and recycling these peels is a meaningful step towards making your kitchen more eco-friendly!