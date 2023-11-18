13 Bourbon Drinks That Highlight The Flavor Of The Spirit

Some of the best cocktails are bourbon-based, and it's no surprise; flavorful and complex, bourbon is known for its light flavor and subtle sweetness, making it one of the more versatile spirits within the whiskey category. Whether it's an old fashioned, a Manhattan, or a simple bourbon and soda, this spirit knows no bounds.

Unlike many of its across-the-pond brethren, bourbon production comes with some strict rules. However, it's these regulations that make bourbon as adaptable as it is. First and foremost, to get the bourbon name, it must be made in the United States — think of bourbon as the Champagne of America. Bourbon was even designated "America's Native Spirit" by a Congressional resolution in 1964. Additionally, bourbon must have 51% corn in the mash bill, aged in new charred oak barrels, distilled to a maximum of 160 proof, and have no added flavorings or colorings.

As a result, you're getting a spirit that plays well with others. It's light and spiced, with notes of vanilla and caramel, is soft without too much bite, and truly shines when mixed up in the right cocktail. With that in mind, we compiled a list of the best cocktails that highlight bourbon so you can experience the beauty of bourbon for yourself.