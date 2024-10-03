Cherry Plums: What You Should Know About This Versatile Fruit

When you picture a plum, you'll most likely think about a dark, purple-skinned fruit with a sweet and mellow taste: most likely a damson plum. Whilst you may be familiar with a few more variations, sporting different hues and various sizes, there are actually more types of plum than you probably were aware of — each with their own unique taste, properties, and culinary applications. Amongst the lesser-known variations are cherry plums; a delicate and compact-sized plum that nevertheless packs a vibrant punch.

Indeed, though smaller and less widespread than their more commonly known cousins, these sweet and slightly tart plums are a fruit that belongs on your radar, lending themselves notably well to a vast array of culinary uses. For expert insight into just what makes cherry plums unique, we spoke to Karim Habibi, nursery manager at Keepers Nursery in Kent, England — home to the largest range of fruit trees in the UK. Habibi's knowledge of cultivating cherry plums provides useful insight into this underrated fruit.

So, we'll be covering everything you need to know about cherry plums, from how to eat to where (and crucially, when) to find them, as well as how and where they grow and how their distinct taste sets them apart from more common varieties of plums. If you're looking to bring a new lease of life to your recipes, this fruit might be the key ingredient you've been missing out on.