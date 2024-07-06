The Best Way To Store Plums So They Stay Fresh Longer

From wintery cobblers to fragrant pies to rich cocktails (or mocktails), plums are an oft-forgotten but flavorful fruit. There are many different plum varieties, each with its own flavor, but no matter the type you'll want to store it properly to avoid food waste and eating over- or under-ripe plums.

First, be sure you know what you're buying — ripeness has an effect on how to store a plum. If the plum is ripe, it will be slightly squishy — but not too mushy or hard — with a consistent dark color all over. For ripened plums, it's best to store them in an airtight plastic bag or container in the crisping drawer until ready to eat. If stored this way, plums can be kept anywhere from three to seven days. If the plum is not quite ready when you buy it, it will have no "give" and may show hues of green. To ripen these, place the plum on the counter in a paper bag at room temperature for two to three days, or until ripe. Once it's ready, treat it as you would a normal ripe plum.

If you do suspect a bad plum, check its weight and smell: Spoiled plums smell sour or generally bad and are much lighter than expected (as the water content is dropping). In general, watch out for blemishes that could ruin a plum's shelf life, and if you're ever concerned, trust your gut.