Plum And Ginger Cordial Mocktail (For A 0 ABV Thanksgiving And Holiday) Recipe

Holidays aren't exactly easy on sober lifestyles. With families gathering and friends coming home, the general consensus is that the drinks should stay flowing throughout the week and well into the weekend. With the hustle and bustle of the day and a feast to look forward to, 0% ABV options tend to fall to the wayside. While everyone is enjoying glasses of wine, some are stuck with their seventh cup of water — not that there's anything wrong with being really, really well-hydrated.

It's about time to give some attention to alcohol-free drinks. Easy solutions can be juice or sparkling water, but it's nice, on a special occasion, to have something out of the ordinary. After all, why does a celebratory libation have to come with a buzz?

Making a good mocktail is more than just substituting spirits. It's about layering flavors, offering a unique beverage that can't necessarily be poured out of a bottle but feels just right in a cocktail glass. This recipe by developer Michelle McGlinn layers fall-forward plums with ginger and white tea for an herbal but juicy flavor. Topped with sparkling water, the punchy flavors turn into a spritz that can be drunk easily all night long. It's not overly sweet, putting it in an entirely different category than juice or soda — a sophisticated category, with 0% ABV to boot.