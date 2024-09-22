Next Time You Make A Pot Roast, Try Adding An Unexpected Stone Fruit

In the transitional space between summer and autumn, we're always looking for cozy recipes that still celebrate the bright flavors of warmer days. Pot roast is certainly a hearty dish, but to give it an unexpected summery spin, spruce up the classic dish with plums.

Beef is rich and savory, with a deep flavor that can complement everything from coffee to chocolate. It's quite good with fruits as well, especially when they have enough depth to withstand the headiness of meat. Plums, which have their season from May through October, are deeply sweet, with a tart flavor that gives it a touch of brightness. Plum and pot roast may seem like an unlikely duo, but the stone fruit is present in red wines, which is used in preparing this umami-rich almost meaty portobello "pot roast" recipe.

The honeyed plum enhances the beef while blending right into the silky pot roast. After searing the beef, saute the carrots, garlic, and onions. Deglaze with beef broth and red wine then add the beef back into the pot, followed by chopped plums. You can also opt to cook with prunes, instead. The dried fruit gives you a more concentrated plum flavor, which has a bigger effect on the finished dish. Chop up the prunes into bite-sized pieces and let it cook with the beef. Then, allow the pot roast to simmer on low for eight hours.