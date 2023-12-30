Super Tender Herb And Fig Pot Roast Recipe

Figs in a pot roast? It's a heavenly combination. Figs are full of sweetness and dark, scrumptious flavor. Once the figs are cooked in red wine, they perfectly complement the slow-roasted, tender pot roast meat. They also add a thickness to the cooking liquid that forms the most delicious sauce. Fresh rosemary and thyme add an herbaceous depth to the dish that takes it to the next level.

Leah Maroney loves making this recipe on cold winter days. She says, "The richness of the broth warms the soul and the belly. Serve it with your favorite mashed potato recipe and a nice hunk of crusty bread. Add a side salad if you're feeling healthy." This dish reheats extremely well. In fact, it gets better the next day! The flavors blend together beautifully the longer they sit. Reheat the dish in a pan with a touch of water or beef broth.