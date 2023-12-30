Super Tender Herb And Fig Pot Roast Recipe
Figs in a pot roast? It's a heavenly combination. Figs are full of sweetness and dark, scrumptious flavor. Once the figs are cooked in red wine, they perfectly complement the slow-roasted, tender pot roast meat. They also add a thickness to the cooking liquid that forms the most delicious sauce. Fresh rosemary and thyme add an herbaceous depth to the dish that takes it to the next level.
Leah Maroney loves making this recipe on cold winter days. She says, "The richness of the broth warms the soul and the belly. Serve it with your favorite mashed potato recipe and a nice hunk of crusty bread. Add a side salad if you're feeling healthy." This dish reheats extremely well. In fact, it gets better the next day! The flavors blend together beautifully the longer they sit. Reheat the dish in a pan with a touch of water or beef broth.
Gather the ingredients for an herb and fig pot roast
Herb and fig pot roast begins with dusting a nice-sized chuck roast with flour, salt, and pepper. Then, it's seared in a large pan. Make sure to choose a pan that will fit the chuck roast as well as the cooking liquid and vegetables. Once the roast is seared, it's removed and chopped vegetables are sauteed in the drippings. The braising liquid is made from red wine, beef broth, brown sugar, browning liquid, and figs. The roast is added back into the pan and topped with fresh herbs. Once the roast is done cooking, the braising liquid is blended and more figs are added for texture.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 325 F.
Step 2: Combine the flour with the salt and pepper
Combine half of the salt and pepper with the flour in a large bowl.
Step 3: Coat the chuck roast
Add the chuck roast to the bowl and coat well with the flour, shaking off any excess.
Step 4: Heat the olive oil
Heat the olive oil in a large Dutch oven.
Step 5: Sear the chuck roast
Add the chuck roast to the pan and sear on one side for 3 minutes, or until brown.
Step 6: Flip the chuck roast
Flip and sear on the other side for 3 minutes. Remove the roast from the pan, leaving the drippings behind.
Step 7: Chop the veggies
While the roast cooks, roughly chop the onion, carrot, and garlic.
Step 8: Add the veggies to the pan
Add the roughly chopped vegetables to the Dutch oven.
Step 9: Saute the vegetables
Saute for 3–4 minutes, or until slightly softened and fragrant.
Step 10: Deglaze the pan
Add the beef broth, red wine, and browning liquid to the pot to deglaze the brown bits.
Step 11: Add the sugar and figs
Add in the brown sugar, 1 cup figs, and remaining salt and pepper. Stir until the sugar is dissolved.
Step 12: Add the chuck roast to the liquid
Add in the chuck roast and the bunches of herbs. Bring to a boil.
Step 13: Cover and bake
Cover the pot with a lid and place in the preheated oven. Bake for 2 hours and 15 minutes.
Step 14: Lower the oven temperature
Lower the oven temperature to 250 F and bake for an additional hour.
Step 15: Let the pot roast rest
Remove the pot from the oven and allow it to sit at room temperature for 15 minutes.
Step 16: Remove the herbs
Remove the sprigs of herbs from the pot and discard, then remove the chuck roast from the pot and place on a plate.
Step 17: Blend the liquid
Using an immersion blender, carefully blend the liquid in the pot.
Step 18: Add the figs
Add the remaining figs to the liquid.
Step 19: Slice the roast
Slice the pot roast.
Step 20: Add the liquid
Pour the liquid over the sliced pot roast.
Step 21: Serve
Serve with your favorite sides.
What should I serve with herb and fig pot roast?
Fig and herb pot roast is saucy, silky, and sweet. The figs add a depth of flavor that can only be described as divine. It's the kind of dish that needs something for sopping up all of the goodness. Any kind of potato is always going to be a great match for a pot roast. Mashed potatoes are, of course, the perfect choice from the potato family. The creamy, buttery mashed potatoes create a bed for the tender, slow-cooked meat. Likewise, creamy polenta will also complement the dish well and can act as a vessel for all of the savory goodness. Crusty, sourdough bread perfectly scoops up the last remaining bits off of your plate so that you don't miss a single drop. A light and refreshing salad pairs well with the richness of the pot roast. Greens of any kind will balance out the meal.
What cut of meat is best for herb and fig pot roast?
Any kind of roast can work well for this recipe. Some of the most popular beef roasts are chuck roast, eye of round roast, and rump roast. However, you can also use the bone-in rib roast for even more flavor. The bones add even more depth to the dish. A more expensive option would be the sirloin top roast. All of these cuts of meat will be tough unless they are slow-cooked. They have a lot of connective tissue, and the slow cooking helps to break down this tissue and make it tender. Most of these cuts are very flavorful. Some have more fat content than others. Typically, the more marbling (stripes of fat in the meat), the more flavor the roast will have. Pick what looks freshest and is within your budget. Most of these cuts are a good price for the size of meat.
- 1 + 1 teaspoons salt, divided
- ½ + ½ teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
- ¼ cup flour
- 1 (3–4-pound) chuck roast
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 medium yellow onion
- 1 carrot
- 3 cloves garlic
- 1 cup beef broth
- 1 cup red wine
- 1 tablespoon browning liquid
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 + 1 cups dried figs, divided
- 1 bunch thyme
- 1 bunch rosemary
|Calories per Serving
|758
|Total Fat
|24.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.9 g
|Cholesterol
|238.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|44.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.9 g
|Total Sugars
|23.7 g
|Sodium
|997.1 mg
|Protein
|83.6 g