Super Tender Herb And Fig Pot Roast Recipe

fig and herb pot roast in white serving tray Leah Maroney/Tasting Table
By Leah Maroney/

Figs in a pot roast? It's a heavenly combination. Figs are full of sweetness and dark, scrumptious flavor. Once the figs are cooked in red wine, they perfectly complement the slow-roasted, tender pot roast meat. They also add a thickness to the cooking liquid that forms the most delicious sauce. Fresh rosemary and thyme add an herbaceous depth to the dish that takes it to the next level.

Leah Maroney loves making this recipe on cold winter days. She says, "The richness of the broth warms the soul and the belly. Serve it with your favorite mashed potato recipe and a nice hunk of crusty bread. Add a side salad if you're feeling healthy." This dish reheats extremely well. In fact, it gets better the next day! The flavors blend together beautifully the longer they sit. Reheat the dish in a pan with a touch of water or beef broth. 

Gather the ingredients for an herb and fig pot roast

ingredients for fig and herb pot roast on counter Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Herb and fig pot roast begins with dusting a nice-sized chuck roast with flour, salt, and pepper. Then, it's seared in a large pan. Make sure to choose a pan that will fit the chuck roast as well as the cooking liquid and vegetables. Once the roast is seared, it's removed and chopped vegetables are sauteed in the drippings. The braising liquid is made from red wine, beef broth, brown sugar, browning liquid, and figs. The roast is added back into the pan and topped with fresh herbs. Once the roast is done cooking, the braising liquid is blended and more figs are added for texture.

Step 1: Preheat the oven

oven preheating to 325 Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 325 F.

Step 2: Combine the flour with the salt and pepper

flour with salt and pepper in a bowl Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Combine half of the salt and pepper with the flour in a large bowl.

Step 3: Coat the chuck roast

chuck roast coated in flour in white bowl Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Add the chuck roast to the bowl and coat well with the flour, shaking off any excess.

Step 4: Heat the olive oil

olive oil heated in a dutch oven Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Heat the olive oil in a large Dutch oven.

Step 5: Sear the chuck roast

chuck roast searing in a pan Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Add the chuck roast to the pan and sear on one side for 3 minutes, or until brown.

Step 6: Flip the chuck roast

chuck roast searing in a pan Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Flip and sear on the other side for 3 minutes. Remove the roast from the pan, leaving the drippings behind.

Step 7: Chop the veggies

chopped carrots, onion, and garlic on cutting board Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

While the roast cooks, roughly chop the onion, carrot, and garlic.

Step 8: Add the veggies to the pan

vegetables in pan Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Add the roughly chopped vegetables to the Dutch oven.

Step 9: Saute the vegetables

sauteed vegetables in pan with wooden spoon Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Saute for 3–4 minutes, or until slightly softened and fragrant.

Step 10: Deglaze the pan

pot of brown liquid and vegetables Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Add the beef broth, red wine, and browning liquid to the pot to deglaze the brown bits.

Step 11: Add the sugar and figs

figs in pan of sauce Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Add in the brown sugar, 1 cup figs, and remaining salt and pepper. Stir until the sugar is dissolved.

Step 12: Add the chuck roast to the liquid

chuck roast and herbs in liquid Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Add in the chuck roast and the bunches of herbs. Bring to a boil.

Step 13: Cover and bake

pot covered with a lid Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Cover the pot with a lid and place in the preheated oven. Bake for 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Step 14: Lower the oven temperature

preheated oven at 250 Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Lower the oven temperature to 250 F and bake for an additional hour.

Step 15: Let the pot roast rest

chuck roast in a pot of broth Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Remove the pot from the oven and allow it to sit at room temperature for 15 minutes.

Step 16: Remove the herbs

chuck roast next to pot of broth Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Remove the sprigs of herbs from the pot and discard, then remove the chuck roast from the pot and place on a plate.

Step 17: Blend the liquid

immersion blender in a pot of broth Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Using an immersion blender, carefully blend the liquid in the pot.

Step 18: Add the figs

pot roast next to pot of broth Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Add the remaining figs to the liquid.

Step 19: Slice the roast

sliced pot roast on cutting board with knife Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Slice the pot roast.

Step 20: Add the liquid

herb and fig pot roast on white serving tray Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Pour the liquid over the sliced pot roast.

Step 21: Serve

herb and fig pot roast on white serving tray Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Serve with your favorite sides.

What should I serve with herb and fig pot roast?

herb and fig pot roast over mashed potato Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Fig and herb pot roast is saucy, silky, and sweet. The figs add a depth of flavor that can only be described as divine. It's the kind of dish that needs something for sopping up all of the goodness. Any kind of potato is always going to be a great match for a pot roast. Mashed potatoes are, of course, the perfect choice from the potato family. The creamy, buttery mashed potatoes create a bed for the tender, slow-cooked meat. Likewise, creamy polenta will also complement the dish well and can act as a vessel for all of the savory goodness. Crusty, sourdough bread perfectly scoops up the last remaining bits off of your plate so that you don't miss a single drop. A light and refreshing salad pairs well with the richness of the pot roast. Greens of any kind will balance out the meal. 

What cut of meat is best for herb and fig pot roast?

herb and fig pot roast on white serving tray Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Any kind of roast can work well for this recipe. Some of the most popular beef roasts are chuck roast, eye of round roast, and rump roast. However, you can also use the bone-in rib roast for even more flavor. The bones add even more depth to the dish. A more expensive option would be the sirloin top roast. All of these cuts of meat will be tough unless they are slow-cooked. They have a lot of connective tissue, and the slow cooking helps to break down this tissue and make it tender. Most of these cuts are very flavorful. Some have more fat content than others. Typically, the more marbling (stripes of fat in the meat), the more flavor the roast will have. Pick what looks freshest and is within your budget. Most of these cuts are a good price for the size of meat. 

Super Tender Herb And Fig Pot Roast Recipe
No Ratings
Fill 202 Print
Winter is the season for warming, slow-cooked pot roasts, and this recipe infuses the hearty chunk of meat with bright herbs and sweet figs.
Prep Time
48
minutes
Cook Time
3.5
hours
Servings
4
Servings
herb and fig pot roast on herb and fig pot roast
Total time: 4 hours, 18 minutes
Ingredients
  • 1 + 1 teaspoons salt, divided
  • ½ + ½ teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
  • ¼ cup flour
  • 1 (3–4-pound) chuck roast
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 medium yellow onion
  • 1 carrot
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 1 cup beef broth
  • 1 cup red wine
  • 1 tablespoon browning liquid
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 + 1 cups dried figs, divided
  • 1 bunch thyme
  • 1 bunch rosemary
Directions
  1. Preheat the oven to 325 F.
  2. Combine half of the salt and pepper with the flour in a large bowl.
  3. Add the chuck roast to the bowl and coat well with the flour, shaking off any excess.
  4. Heat the olive oil in a large Dutch oven.
  5. Add the chuck roast to the pan and sear on one side for 3 minutes, or until brown.
  6. Flip and sear on the other side for 3 minutes. Remove the roast from the pan, leaving the drippings behind.
  7. While the roast cooks, roughly chop the onion, carrot, and garlic.
  8. Add the roughly chopped vegetables to the Dutch oven.
  9. Saute for 3–4 minutes, or until slightly softened and fragrant.
  10. Add the beef broth, red wine, and browning liquid to the pot to deglaze the brown bits.
  11. Add in the brown sugar, 1 cup figs, and remaining salt and pepper. Stir until the sugar is dissolved.
  12. Add in the chuck roast and the bunches of herbs. Bring to a boil.
  13. Cover the pot with a lid and place in the preheated oven. Bake for 2 hours and 15 minutes.
  14. Lower the oven temperature to 250 F and bake for an additional hour.
  15. Remove the pot from the oven and allow it to sit at room temperature for 15 minutes.
  16. Remove the sprigs of herbs from the pot and discard, then remove the chuck roast from the pot and place on a plate.
  17. Using an immersion blender, carefully blend the liquid in the pot.
  18. Add the remaining figs to the liquid.
  19. Slice the pot roast.
  20. Pour the liquid over the sliced pot roast.
  21. Serve with your favorite sides.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 758
Total Fat 24.1 g
Saturated Fat 8.6 g
Trans Fat 0.9 g
Cholesterol 238.8 mg
Total Carbohydrates 44.8 g
Dietary Fiber 5.9 g
Total Sugars 23.7 g
Sodium 997.1 mg
Protein 83.6 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe
